Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
FILM

Robert Pattinson Gritty New Crime Film 'Good Time' Hits Cannes (See Trailer)

Up for Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival

By , May 21st, 2017

Robert Pattinson plays a hood who fights to get his brother out of jail following a botched bank robbery in ‘Good Time.’ (Photo: ScreenCap)

Robert Pattinson’s gritty crime drama “Good Time” is competing for the prestigious Palme d’Or, the highest award possible at the Cannes Film Festival. A new trailer has just been released and Pattinson may have a shot at Oscar territory for his role.

The former “Twilight” hunk plays Constantine “Connie” Nikas, a small-time bank robber who gets caught up in a game of cat and mouse with the police after a botched job.

Connie’s brother Nick Nikas (Ben Safdie) is picked up by police after the two are spotted on a city street following the robbery.

Connie makes a desperate and dangerous play to get his brother out of jail while trying to dodge the police himself, according to a synopsis.

The film also stars Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

This is the kind of film that’s as far away from “Twilight,” the teen vampire saga, as you can get. It’s also the kind of role Pattinson savors.

“The movie is this really hardcore kind of Queens, New York, mentally damaged psychopath, bank robbery movie,” he said in a recent interview.

It was described as a “neo-grindhouse” flick by The Hollywood Reporter.

“My jobs are going to get weirder. This year I have tried to accelerate that road to weirdness,” Pattinson told the UK’s Metro.

Josh and Ben Safdie, best known for their film “Heaven Knows What,” direct. Josh and Ronald Bronstein get writing credit.

“Good Time” is scheduled to be released on August 11, distributed by A24.

Check out the trailer below.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Julianne Moore’s Dark Side Steals New ‘Maps to the Stars’ Trailer (see!) Robert Pattinson, Sarah Gadon a Hot Pair at Maps Debut (video, photos!) Robert Pattinson Makes Cannes Debut at Rover Cast Call (photos!) Carey Mulligan Crushes on Robert Pattinson; Set to Star Together
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

May 21st, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: FILM
  • Colin

    If you want mindf*ck, I recommend everyone to go to gossip cop and pick the latest board of Robert Pattinson and see the lunatic, and, to say the least, bigoted Twilight fandom in action (most of his boards have thousands of comments). Poor guy, with such fans who need enemies?

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3