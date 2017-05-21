Robert Pattinson Gritty New Crime Film 'Good Time' Hits Cannes (See Trailer)

gritty crime drama “Good Time” is competing for the prestigious Palme d’Or, the highest award possible at the. A new trailer has just been released and Pattinson may have a shot at Oscar territory for his role.

The former “Twilight” hunk plays Constantine “Connie” Nikas, a small-time bank robber who gets caught up in a game of cat and mouse with the police after a botched job.

Connie’s brother Nick Nikas (Ben Safdie) is picked up by police after the two are spotted on a city street following the robbery.

Connie makes a desperate and dangerous play to get his brother out of jail while trying to dodge the police himself, according to a synopsis.

The film also stars Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

This is the kind of film that’s as far away from “Twilight,” the teen vampire saga, as you can get. It’s also the kind of role Pattinson savors.

“The movie is this really hardcore kind of Queens, New York, mentally damaged psychopath, bank robbery movie,” he said in a recent interview.

It was described as a “neo-grindhouse” flick by The Hollywood Reporter.

“My jobs are going to get weirder. This year I have tried to accelerate that road to weirdness,” Pattinson told the UK’s Metro.

Josh and Ben Safdie, best known for their film “Heaven Knows What,” direct. Josh and Ronald Bronstein get writing credit.

“Good Time” is scheduled to be released on August 11, distributed by A24.

Check out the trailer below.