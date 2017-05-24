Game of Thrones New Trailer: Armies on the March in Season Seven (see!)

The upcoming season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” is shaping up to be the bloodiest yet, according to a new trailer. Armies are on the march all over the Seven Kingdoms. But who will be enemies and who will be allies in the coming fight?

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) sums up the dire situation facing her kingdom in a chilling voiceover.

“Enemies to the east; enemies to the west; enemies to the south; enemies to the north. Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it. We are the last Lannisters,” she says.

But it doesn’t end there.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) has been waiting in the wings forever, raising and army and a trio of dragons in a bid to reclaim the throne. It was held by her father, the “Mad King,” before he was slain by Jamie Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau).

She returns to Westeros this season after her long exile in Essos across the narrow sea.

“I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms, and I will,” she pronounces. The scene cuts to savage fighting as her unsullied legions attack.

advertisement





In the north, heavy rests the crown on Sansa Stark’s (Sophie Turner) head. She’s the last of the Stark clan, rulers of the North.

“Your father and brothers are gone, yet here you stand, last best hope against the coming storm,” says Lord Petyr Baelish (Aidan Gillen), Sansa’s mentor and a Machiavellian manipulator of her.

But the biggest threat may come out of the north. The approaching winter is also expected to bring a horde of white walkers flooding south.

Standing against them is Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and the Night’s Watch along the northern wall. He’s the half-brother of Sansa, so expect an alliance there.

And, don’t forget Arya Stark (Maisie Williams); she also pops up in the trailer working some kind of magic.

Ser Davos (Liam Cunningham), a survivor if there ever was one, has the last word.

“it doesn’t matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne” if the warring kingdoms don’t unite and fight the Night King, leader of the white walkers.

The 90-second preview also provides a glimpse of the live-action footage. The show has become a big-budget production and HBO is promising lots of action in Season 7.

The show debuts July 16. Check out the trailer below.