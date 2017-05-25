Charlie's Angels Reboot Gets June 2019 Release Date By Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has set a June 2019 release date for a reboot of Charlie’s Angels.

The reboot is being produced by Brownstone Productions, a production company owned by “Hunger Games” star Elizabeth Banks and her husband Max Handelman, Variety reported.

Banks produced the 2015 blockbuster Pitch Perfect 2 (starring Anna Kendrick), which grossed $287.5 million at the worldwide box office.

Sony released the 2000 film Charlie’s Angels, which starred Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz, and Lucy Liu. The female action flick grossed $264 million worldwide. Its 2003 sequel, Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, scored $259 million.

The films were based on the hit 1970s TV series, Charlie’s Angels, which starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith and lasted for five seasons. Cheryl Ladd replaced Fawcett, who left after season one. Shelley Hack and Tanya Roberts joined the show in the later years.

News of the Charlie’s Angels reboot comes shortly after “Mission Impossible” star Tom Cruise confirmed that he plans to film Top Gun 2 next year.

Like Top Gun, the Charlie’s Angels films spawned a hit soundtrack and several top singles by Destiny’s Child.

Samantha Chang is a writer/editor in NYC. Find her on Twitter @Samantha_Chang.