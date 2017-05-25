Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
CELEBRITIES

Tyra Banks Embroiled in Lawsuit Over Alleged Insults on America's Got Talent

Ridicule, Humiliation on Show at Issue

By , May 25th, 2017

Tyra Banks takes over for Nick Cannon on the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent. But she’s already under fire for her behavior. (Photo: NBC)

Tyra Banks is embroiled in a nasty lawsuit filed by America’s Got Talent contestants whose daughter was allegedly left “traumatized” and “humiliated” by the supermodel’s putdowns following their performance.

The 18-page lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, claims Banks, 43, “traumatized” daughter Mary Doe, who is apparently a minor.

Marathon Productions, which produces the syndicated reality television show, was also named as a defendant.

The plaintiffs were identified only as Jane Doe and husband John Doe. But both have show business backgrounds.

She’s a singer-songwriter and he’s a guitarist, producer and recording engineer, according to court papers.

The incident unfolded at a March 19 taping when the couple performed an original song about their daughter’s birth, which they’d co-written.

The Does charge they were “humiliated” by the judges and the audience, although Banks, who replaced Nick Cannon on the show for the upcoming season, apparently went overboard.

advertisement

Banks is replacing Nick Cannon as the show’s emcee in the upcoming season and was apparently standing in the wings with the couple’s young daughter.

They claim Banks tried to manipulate their daughter to show displeasure with the song, according to court papers.

Banks allegedly insisted Mary was “embarrassed and annoyed” by the performance. She allegedly shook the girl’s shoulder, pulled her hair back and tried to “physically manipulate her,” court papers state.

“Banks also insinuated that Mary was accidentally conceived, made fun of the performance and ridiculed (the) song in front of Mary,” according to the lawsuit.

When they couple complained about their treatment, NBC agreed to cut Mary from the broadcast, but refused to cut their performance.

The lawsuit accuses Banks and the show of “intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress,” as well as “civil battery” and “civil assault.”

Reality shows like “America’s Got Talent,” require contestants to sign legal waivers, acknowledging, among other things, that they may be subjected to ridicule.

But the couple claims Mary was forced to sign the waiver without their consent.

“America’s Got Talent” Season 12 will premiere, May 30, at 8 p.m. EST.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Bethenny Frankel Rocks Bikini Body: Weight Loss, Diet, Exercise Tips Bethenny Frankel Shock: Offers Racist, Sexist Advice at Womens Conference America’s Got Talent Has Vaudeville Air as Novelty Acts Advance Jenni JWoww Farley Loses 20 Lbs: My Diet & Workout Secrets
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

May 25th, 2017 | Tags: , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES, REALITY TV

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3