Robert Pattinson Twilight Allure Gone? Brags About Going Unnoticed in NYC

bragged today at thethat he went unnoticed will filming his latest picture in New York City, suggesting the worldwide tabloid and paparazzi obsession from his “Twilight” days may finally have come to an end.

During the height of his teen vampire saga fame, Pattinson and then-girlfriend Kristen Stewart, were forced to live in almost total secrecy.

Stewart said tabloid interest was so fierce it turned their relationship into a “cartoon production.”

But Pattinson said during a news conference at the Cannes Film Festival that he shot his latest film “Good Times,” on New York City streets without drawing any fan attention.

“I was really practicing ways to kind of disappear,” the Hollywood hunk told Reuters in an interview. “It’s crazy. I have never been on a shoot where not a single cellphone picture (was taken) on the entire shoot.”

Pattinson said the film crew did as little as possible to call attention to the shoot, even filming without cordoning off streets to keep out fans and paparazzi.

advertisement

He said they even filmed inside an hospital emergency room without asking for permission first.

“We were shooting in an emergency room in a hospital with no permission. It’s amazing what you get away with without asking permission. You just go in, do it and you’ve got it,” he said.

The actor said the movie was shot “guerrilla style.”

In fact, Pattinson revealed that he approached Good Times co-directors Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie and offered to appear in their next movie on the strength of their work on “Heaven Knows What.”

In “Good Times,” the former “Twilight” hunk plays Constantine “Connie” Nikas, a small-time bank robber who gets caught up in a game of cat and mouse with the police after a botched job.

Connie’s brother Nick Nikas (Ben Safdie) is picked up by police after the two are spotted on a city street following the robbery.

Connie makes a desperate and dangerous play to get his brother out of jail while trying to dodge the police himself, according to a synopsis.

The film also stars Barkhad Abdi and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

It premieres today at the festival in competition for the prestigious Palme d’Or, the Festival’s highest award.

Click here to check out a trailer and let us know your thoughts.

Follow TheImproper

