Britney Spears Is Smoking-Hot In Red: Weight Loss Diet and Workout Tips

Britney Spears is proud of her superfit summer body, and shows it off on Instagram to her legions of adoring fans.

On Wednesday, Britney put her yoga-toned body on display in a form-fitting frilly red dress that spotlighted her slim waist and muscular thighs.

Hours later, Spears posted an Instagram note that read: “It’s time to start something new and trust new beginnings.” Perhaps it’s a reference to her Las Vegas residency, which Britney will wrap up at the end of 2017 after four years.

Spears, 35, also has a new man in her life and has never been happier based on her Instagram posts.

Britney’s new boyfriend is 23-year-old fitness model, Sam Asghari, with whom she recently vacationed in Hawaii with her two sons and her entourage.

During the past three months, Spears has often modeled her favorite outfits and flaunted her hot body on Instagram.

Friday night fun… thanks for the little black dress @pninatornai 💖 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on May 19, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

The fitness fanatic also regularly posts photos and videos from her intense gym workouts. Spears is fitter than ever, based on her buff bikini body.

Britney’s weight loss and bikini fitness secrets are a low carb diet, yoga workouts and cardio exercise, as TheImproper previously reported.

The pop princess said her body changed a lot after two pregnancies, but a low-carb diet combined with consistent exercise keeps her fit and controls her weight.

Low carb, high-fat diets like the Atkins and ketogenic diets accelerate weight loss by encouraging the body to burn fat for fuel, said obesity expert Maria Emmerich, author of Quick and Easy Ketogenic Cooking.

Limiting carbs and eating more healthy fats curbs hunger, boosts energy and controls cravings, explained Dr. Eric Westman, co-author of Keto Clarity and New Atkins For a New You.

Spears usually runs on the treadmill or the elliptical trainer at home to torch calories and keep her thighs and buttocks firm.

Other celebrities who have lost weight on a low carb diet include Kim Kardashian, who lost 80 pounds in 7 months on the Atkins diet, as TheImproper has reported.

The 5-foot-2 Kim, who weighed 200 pounds while pregnant, now weighs 120 pounds and has never felt better.

At 35, Britney Spears has bounced back from her turbulent 20s, when she was forcibly hospitalized and placed on suicide watch. She’s now healthier and happier than ever.

Samantha Chang is a writer/editor in NYC. Find her on Twitter @Samantha_Chang.