Miley Cyrus Takes New Image, New Songs to Today Show (watch!)

Miley Cyrus showed off her new image and new songs this morning (May 26) on NBC’s “Today” show as part of its summer stage concert series. Miley says she’s given up marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and going back to her roots.

She told Billboard she wanted to be “super clear and sharp” so she could focus on a new collection of songs reflective of her country music roots.

“I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she said.

Her upcoming album will feature acoustic songs and melodies she’s written. One song will also be dedicated to Hillary Clinton.

Along with her new image, Miley wants to pursue her commitment to feminism and women in the workplace and wants to be taken seriously as an advocate.

“I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?” she explained.

Check out her songs below. Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter. Your support is critical to our success.

Follow TheImproper

