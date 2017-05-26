Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

MUSIC

Miley Cyrus Takes New Image, New Songs to Today Show (watch!)

Promoting Her Upcoming Album

By , May 26th, 2017

Miley Cyrus belts out a song on the Today show summer stage. She’s making the rounds promoting her upcoming album. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Miley Cyrus showed off her new image and new songs this morning (May 26) on NBC’s “Today” show as part of its summer stage concert series. Miley says she’s given up marijuana, alcohol and nipple pasties and going back to her roots.

She told Billboard she wanted to be “super clear and sharp” so she could focus on a new collection of songs reflective of her country music roots.

“I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she said.

Her upcoming album will feature acoustic songs and melodies she’s written. One song will also be dedicated to Hillary Clinton.

Along with her new image, Miley wants to pursue her commitment to feminism and women in the workplace and wants to be taken seriously as an advocate.

“I don’t think those people are going to listen to me when I’m sitting there in nipple pasties, you know?” she explained.

Check out her songs below. Let us know your thoughts.


Are You a Miley Cyrus Fan?
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

May 26th, 2017 | Tags: , , , | Category: MUSIC

