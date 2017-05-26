Johnny Depp Sets Sail in New 'Pirates' Film in Sea of Hostile Critics (video!)

hits the high seas this weekend in the latest “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, but it’s hitting some rough seas. Critics have almost uniformly panned it, although box office projections are strong.

Disney has gone all out to promote the movie and 80 percent of those responding to an informal online poll can’t wait to see it.

But most critics don’t share the enthusiasm. The film only received a rotten 31 rating on rottentomatoes, which tracks reviews. Metacritic gives the film an equally bad 38 rating.

“This movie is truly unhinged — not crazed, which might be interesting, but devoid of the usual hinges that connect one sequence with another,” wrote Wall Street Journal critic Joe Morgenstern.

“There are no new treasures to be found in this installment, which is dragged down by the anchor of a prescribed franchise blueprint,” added Los Angeles Times critic Katie Walsh.

But reviewers be damned, matey.

The first “Pirates” movie “Curse of the Black Pearl” in 2003 was the only film in the series to receive a positive 79 critical rating on rottentomatoes.

Every other film was panned. Scores steadily declined with each film to the new low of 31. Yet Disney sailed right through the bad reviews.

The franchise has grossed nearly $4 billion in ticket sales worldwide compared with a $1.74 billion production budget, according to boxofficemojo.

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” grossed $5.5 million last night (May 25) at 7 PM previews and hits 4,276 theaters tonight (May 26), according to deadline.com.

It’s projected to gross $80 million to $85 million domestically over for the four-day Memorial Day weekend and another $34.5 million overseas, according to industry estimates.

Depp, of course, returns as “swashbuckling anti-hero” Capt. Jack Sparrow. Rival Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), has escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea, notably Jack.

Jack’s only hope lies in the legendary Trident of Poseidon, but to find it he must forge an uneasy alliance with Carina Smyth (Kaya Scodelario), a brilliant and beautiful astronomer, and Henry (Brenton Thwaites), a headstrong young sailor in the Royal Navy, according to the movie’s synopsis.

Check out the videos below, including some hilarious movie bloopers.