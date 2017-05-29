Ashley Graham Is All About the Curves in Tiny Pool Party Bikini (photos!)

Ashley Graham is known for her bootilicious curves and she isn’t afraid to show them off. She posted a revealing video on social media overflowing a tiny bikini at a Memorial Day holiday pool party.

Graham, 29, is the fashion industry’s leading plus-size model. Read normal girl size outside the industry.

She put on an engaging show on Instagram for her 4.2 million followers.

Graham broke into modeling in 2001 when she was signed by Wilhelmina Models. Her breakout came in 2009 when she appeared in Glamour magazine.

The feature, titled “These Bodies are Beautiful at Every Size,” included plus-size models Kate Dillon Levin, Amy Lemons, Lizzie Miller, Crystal Renn, Jennie Runk and Anansa Sims.

At the time, the fashion industry was under the gun for its obsession with too-thin models.

A year later, she rocked fashion again in a Lane Bryant commercial that most television networks refused to air. (See below)

In her Instagram video, hashtagged “#DoItForTheGraham,” the camera panned her luscious curves.

Not only is she an in-demand model today, she is also an advocate for women with curves.

“Does any woman really just come in and say, ‘I’m a plus-size woman’? she in a recent interview. “Maybe as a defense mechanism or maybe as a way to kind of cope with fitting into society but … I just think it’s divisive.”

Graham appeared in the 2016 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Most recently, she evoked visions of classical nudity in a series of Rubenesque images for V magazine.

She is also promoting her new memoir, “A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty, and Power Really Look Like .”

