Justin Bieber's 'Despacito' Tops Music Charts for Second Straight Week

Despacito, the reggaeton mix by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, is the No. 1 song in America after topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the second consecutive week.

The Despacito remix is the first mostly Spanish-language track to top the Billboard Hot 100 since 1996, when the Los Del Rio tune Macarena scored the No. 1 spot for 14 straight weeks.

Despacito maintains its No. 1 position on the global Spotify chart and is also No. 1 on iTunes in 70 markets worldwide, according to Radio and Music.

“Despacito” also topped the UK’s Official Top 100 Singles Chart for the third consecutive week.

Justin Bieber is currently in the middle of his Purpose world tour, which kicked off in March 2016.

Bieber will continue touring across Europe and the United States this summer.

Meanwhile, Justin spent the Memorial Day weekend in New York City and the Hamptons, enjoying the sights and the spring-like weather.

Over the weekend, Bieber was photographed hanging out with pal Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion after a chance meeting on the street in Manhattan.

They later chilled together in the Hamptons at the Wolffer Estate Vineyards.

