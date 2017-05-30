Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
CELEBRITIES

Chris Hemsworth, Matt Damon Spotted Partying Together in Monaco (Video)

Celebrity Couple Post Photos on Instagram

By , May 30th, 2017

Chris Hemsworth (left, background) posted this photo on Instagram, show ing wife Elsa (center) and Matt Damon (right) partying in Monaco. (Photo: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram)

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky looked like they were on a double date in Monaco with Matt Damon and his partner Luciana Barroso, Chris posted a photo of them together watching this year’s Grand Prix race.

The Cannes Film Festival was being held just down the road, drawing a slew of celebrities.

But the two actors appeared to have jetted in to the royal principality just for the race.

The 33-year-old actor shared several images on Instagram showing him with “The Martian” star.

“Great trip to Monaco thanks to @tagheuer #formula1,” Hemsworth wrote in a caption to the photos. He was obviously traveling on someone else’s dime. Ah, the perks of being a celebrity.

Elsa Pataky posted this image of her with husband Chris Hemsworth on their Monaco vacation. (Photo: Elsa Pataky/Instagram)

One image showed him with his wife on a boat. Damon was visible in the background “#MonacoGP@tagheuer #formula1 #yakidding!!!!!” he wrote in the caption.

Chris,who has sons Tristan and Sasha, three, as well as five-year-old daughter India with his wife, was also joined by his assistant Aaron Grist.

Captioning a picture of Chris and Aaron posing side by side, it read: “In Monaco with all round nice guy @azzagrist. Thanks to@tagheuer. #dontcrackunderpressure#formula1 #sponsored #monacoGP.”

Elsa also posted an image on the photo-sharing site to gush about how much “fun” they had.

A sweet picture of the pair together was captioned: “Los buenos momentos!! Fun times!! @tagheuer #grandprixmonaco #justus#greatweekend #monacograndprix.”

Hemsworth and Damon are pretty tight pals. They also traveled together to Australia, Chris’s home country, for a vacation earlier this year.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Kristen Stewart Eff’s Paparazzi, Public: I’m No Bag of Chips (photos!) Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart Get Their Wish: Fame Fading Ben Affleck: I Was Never Supposed to be Leading Man (watch!) Kristen Stewart Flirty With Chris Hemsworth on Aussie TV (watch!)
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

May 30th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3