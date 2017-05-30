The Voice's Adam Levine, Wife Behati Prinsloo Get New Tattoos (See!)

, of the hit show “The Voice,” and supermodel wife, revealed o social media that they both got new tattoos. But they weren’t the same, although the messaging was similar.

The 28-year-old model shared a video of her getting a new body art on her right arm. Tattoo artist Bryan Randolph did the handiwork.

The Instagram video, which has since been deleted, shows her grimacing while Randolph worked on her hand with the inking needle.

She also visibly winced, but never made a sound as Randolph pressed the needle into her skin. So far she’s been mum about the meaning.

This is at least the third tattoo for Prinsloo. Three years ago, she had three dots inscribed on her wedding ring finger to prove she was “taken.”

“The three dots meaning being one with the earth. I wanted it on my wedding finger so if I take my rings off … I wanted something to [convey] I’m taken,” she said at the time.

Prinsloo has another tattooed inscription on her right rib cage just below her boob.

The Maroon 5 frontman also went under the needle for a new tattoo–make that eight tattoos–to celebrate three years of marriage.

He had the words “True Love” tattooed on his hands. Each finger got a letter.

The photo was posted on Behati’s Instagram account with the caption shouting out to the tattoo artist: “The truest….. @milo.decruz @bryanrandolph (sic).”

The ‘Cold’ hitmaker also shared a picture of the new illustration with a picture of him clasping her butt cheeks.

He captioned the post: “….it’s worth holding onto… by @milo.decruz and permanent illustration by @bryanrandolph.”

Check out the photos above and some of Behati’s hot swimsuit action below.