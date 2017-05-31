Elisabeth Moss Draws Line on Nudity: I Call All the Shots, She Says (video)

best known for her roles in “Ad Men” and “The West Wing,” raised eyebrows with her recent nude scene from hit TV Show “The Handmaid’s Tale.” But she let it be known, she always calls the shots with she drops her top.

Moss, 34, has only appeared topless in one other show, 2013’s television drama “Top of the Lake.”

While she says she doesn’t mind nude scenes if they’re relevant to a role, she insists on approving the final cut.

“I’m very particular about that kind of thing and I don’t let anyone decide who’s going to do what angles except for myself,” she said in a Cannes Film Festival interview.

“Unless they would like to take their clothes off and be shot, then they can decide their angles,” she added.

Most producers are okay with her policy because, she says, better scenes are the end result.

“Everything that involves nudity I have 100 per cent approval, otherwise I don’t do it. That way is actually better for the filmmaker, because you actually end up getting more than you would if you just ask the actor to take her clothes off,” she told Vulture.

Jane Campion, who directed “Top of the Lake” was especially supportive, she said.

“Jane said, ‘You can have 100 per cent approval of every frame and anything you don’t like will never be used.’ She gave it to me. She really allowed me to have that voice. And I carried it over,” Moss said.

Elisabeth also revealed she loves her role as a producer on “The Handmaid’s Tale” and enjoys having more of a say in her projects.

“It definitely has made me more outspoken. It’s given me a stronger voice, because in order to go up against a group of people – a studio, a network, writers, producers, everything – you have to be strong and you have to be willing to speak your mind,” she explains.

And I think as actors – especially as actresses – I think there’s sometimes a little bit of patting on the head and sending back to one’s trailer. And it’s been really empowering to say, ‘No you can’t do that. You have to listen to me.'”

Check out a trailer from the Handmaid’s Tale.”