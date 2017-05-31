Jennifer Garner Wins Hollywood Sympathy; Ben Shunned in Divorce

divorce fromhas divided Hollywood. The actress appears to be winning tinseltown’s sympathy, while Affleck could be causing damage to his career, according to a Hollywood source.

Garner and Affleck were one of Hollywood’s reigning couples.

The married in 2005 after Ben’s disastrous relationship with Jennifer Lopez and have three children: Violet Anne 12, Seraphina “Sera” Rose Elizabeth, 8, and son Samuel “Sam” Garner, 4.

They announced their separation in June 2015, catching their fans and much of Hollywood by surprise. The split occurred just a day before their 10th wedding anniversary.

Since then, frequent tabloid reports about a possible reconciliation–mostly all untrue–created lots of false hopes.

They finally filed divorce papers in April, scotching rumors and any hope of getting back together. The reality check divided Hollywood.

Affleck is getting most of the blame for the split. He’s battled alcohol and gambling addictions.

In many ways, the divorce resembles the infamous 1950s breakup of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.

Reynolds was a Hollywood sweetheart and the divorce wrecked Fisher’s popularity and career.

Garner, 45, is held in the same esteem today.

While Hollywood is more tolerant of celebrity divorces, Affleck is still being scorned, according to our source.

The actor, 44, appears to be suffering from a mid-life crisis. He moved out of the family home last weekend after two Wetzel & Sons trucks were spotted outside.

Affleck had been staying in the property’s guest house since the 2015 separation. He’s moved into a house close by, according to reports.

According to divorce papers, the couple is seeking joint custody of the children, which should help keep the family together.

“They want to be sure the kids are comfortable,” a source tells People. “It’s all in step with what they’ve always said was the most important thing: their children.”

Affleck is set to appear in one film this year, “Justice League,” reprising his role as Batman.

Garner has two films on the horizon, “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” in post-production, and “Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda.” She’s also voicing a character in animated film “Amusement Park.”