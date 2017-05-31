Candice Swanepoel Rocks Post-Baby Weight Loss In Victoria's Secret Return

Supermodel Candice Swanepoel spotlighted her stunning post-baby weight loss in a sizzling Instagram video for Victoria’s Secret.

Swanepoel, who gave birth to her first child in October 2016, flaunted her amazing curves in a white thong that accentuated her gym-toned physique.

“It’s official: @angelcandices is back!” read the post on Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram page.

Like fellow supermodels Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio, wasted no time regaining her pre-pregnancy body.

Not only was there not an inch to pinch on the gorgeous South African’s perfect body, but she looked as radiant as ever, thanks to a healthy diet and daily exercise.

Candice maintained her supermodel physique during pregnancy with a low-carb, organic diet diet and daily workouts, Celebrity Health Fitness reported.

For exercise, Swanepoel does yoga, Pilates, and lifts light weights. The 5-foot-10 blonde beauty is a huge fan of boxing workouts.

“I do a lot of yoga, boxing when I have energy, Pilates on the reformer and lots of resistance training,” said Swanepoel. “I love yoga for the spiritual and physical sides. I meditate through yoga.”

It’s official: @angelcandices is back! 👏🎉 A post shared by Victoria’s Secret (@victoriassecret) on May 30, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

Low carb diets such as the Atkins and ketogenic diets promote rapid weight loss by inducing the body to burn fat for fuel, said Leanne Vogel, author of The Keto Diet.

Limiting carbs and eating more healthy fats curbs hunger, boosts energy and controls cravings, said obesity expert Maria Emmerich, author of Quick and Easy Ketogenic Cooking.

Candice Swanepoel’s beauty secrets are equally organic and simple, as TheImproper previously reported.

“I use organic coconut oil to take my makeup off,” she said. “I also add it to my smoothies to keep my skin glowing. It’s a great all-round natural beauty product.”

To keep her hair healthy and lustrous, Candice likes to tie it in a bun when it’s wet to produce a natural wave when she puts it down.

“Bio Oil is my favorite product from back home in South Africa. I love using it on my hair and body,” said Swanepoel, who’s engaged to marry fiance Hermann Nicoli.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, also uses Bio Oil as a moisturizer and used it to prevent stretch marks during her two pregnancies.