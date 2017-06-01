Kirsten Dunst Slams Spider-Man Reboot: Nobody Did It Better Than Us

played a mean Mary Jane Watson in“Spider-Man” trilogy back in the early 2000s, so why make another reboot? “They’re just milking that cow for money,” she says in a new interview.

Plans for yet another Spider-Man reboot were announced in 2015. Money was definitely an undercurrent in the decision.

The character has been owned by Sony, while Disney owns the rights to other Marvel characters like Thor, Iron Man and Capt. America.

Now the two studio giants are collaborating on the $4 billion superhero reboot. Spider-Man will join other superheros on the big-screen in what could be the most lucrative film yet.

Dunst played opposite Spider-Man Tobey Maguire in three films between 2002 and 2007. A fourth film was later canceled.

Maguire was replaced by Andrew Garfield in 2012’s “The Amazing Spider-Man” and 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2.” He starred opposite Emma Stone.

In the latest film, “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” Tom Holland will play the superhero. Dunst is unimpressed.

“We made the best ones, so who cares? I’m like, ‘You make it all you want.’ They’re just milking that cow for money,” she told Marie Claire magazine.

“It’s so obvious. You know what I mean?” she added.

Joining Holland in the film will be Michael Keaton as the villain Vulture and Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man’s Tony Stark.

For his part, Holland is syked by the role.

“It’s every kid’s dream to have powers. Not necessarily ‘Spider-Man’ powers but, if you told any 15-year-old kid they’ve got three wishes, one of them would be probably to have superpowers,” he said.

The film is directed by Jon Watts and will also star Jon Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly and Marisa Tomei.

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” will premiere in New York City on June 28 and be released nationwide on July 7.

Check out the trailer below.