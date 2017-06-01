Chloe Moretz Appalled, Angry Over 'Fat Shaming' Snow White Posters (See!)

has joined her fans and others to criticize posters promoting her new animated movie “Red Shoes & the 7 Dwarfs.” It takes the Snow White tale, spins it on its head and engages in “body-shaming” marketing, she says.

“I have now fully reviewed the mkting for ‘Red Shoes,’ I am just as appalled and angry as everyone else,” she said on Twitter.

“This wasn’t approved by me or my team.”

At issue are poster promoting the movie’s premise: “What if Snow White was no longer beautiful and the 7 dwarfs not so short?”

The 20-year-old actress said she was horrified when she saw the poster, actually a billboard at the Cannes Film Festival.

How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? 🤔😏@ChloeGMoretz pic.twitter.com/PVhgwluGTM — Tess Holliday 🥀 (@Tess_Holliday) May 30, 2017

Two images of Snow White are featured: One is thin, the other heavy set.

Her anger was shared on Twitter by plus-sized model Tess Holliday.

“How did this get approved by an entire marketing team? Why is it okay to tell young kids being fat = ugly? @ChloeGMoretz.”

The movie, produced by a Korean company, is supposed to “tackle the inconvenient truth about Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” according to the movie synopsis.

The dwarfs are actually handsome knights who have been placed under a spell. To lift the curse, they must recover a pair of magical red shoes that are being worn by a woman who has put on a few extra pounds.

The outcry led one of the film’s producers, Sujin Hwang, to issue a hasty apology.

“As the producer of the theatrical animated film ‘Red Shoes and the 7 Dwarfs’, now in production, Locus Corporation wishes to apologize regarding the first elements of our marketing campaign (in the form of a Cannes billboard and a trailer) which we realize has had the opposite effect from that which was intended. That advertising campaign is being terminated. Our film, a family comedy, carries a message designed to challenge social prejudices related to standards of physical beauty in society by emphasizing the importance of inner beauty. We appreciate and are grateful for the constructive criticism of those who brought this to our attention. We sincerely regret any embarrassment or dissatisfaction this mistaken advertising has caused to any of the individual artists or companies involved with the production or future distribution of our film, none of whom had any involvement with creating or approving the now discontinued advertising campaign.”

While Moretz was critical of the marketing, she had high praise for the movie.

“Pls know I have let the producers of the film know. I lent my voice to a beautiful script that I hope you will all see in its entirety,” she said to her fans.

“The actual story is powerful for young women and resonated with me. I am sorry for the offense that was beyond my creative control.”

But a trailer for the movie seems to play off the fact that Snow White is ugly when she’s heavy and beautiful when she loses weight.

The $12 million film is slated for release in late-2017.

