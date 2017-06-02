Rita Ora Pulls a Justin Bieber, Does Very Nasty Thing in Her Dressing Room

the risque UK singer and fashion plate drew some inspiration fromduring a recent performance, but not in a good way. Instead, she copied his loutish behavior.

Ora was set to go on at Radio 1’s Big Weekend last week when she had a little problem.

She had to go to the bathroom, but she refused to leave her dressing room because she didn’t want anyone to see her new outfit.

So, she pulled down her pants and peed in a trash can. No word on the poor stiff who was forced to deal with that mess.

In 2013, a video went viral of Bieber, then 19, peeing in a mop bucket in a hallway just outside the a New York City restaurant bathroom.

What Justin was doing was not only illegal, but also unsanitary and a health danger to the poor stiff who cleans the floors.

But he made a big joke about it.

Ora’s circumstances where somewhat different, but her behavior was no less self-indulgent and self-entitled.

The 26-year-old singer was performing at the event in Yorkshire, England. She wore a white cheerleader-inspired outfit on stage.

Her close friend Nick Grimshaw spilled the beans (no pun intended, well maybe) on her behavior during a UK radio interview this morning.

“She has this dressing room and I did want to go and say hi to her. It’s chaotic and she really needed a wee but she didn’t want anyone to see her hair or anyone to see her outfit, she wanted to reveal it all on stage,” he recounted.

“So Rita decided the best thing to do is to take a wee in her bin in the dressing room and it’s like a plastic bin and her hair was down to her waist,” he added.

To make matters worse, Rita ordered members of her entourage to help her.

Grimshaw explained:

“Two people had to hold her hair up, the hair didn’t get damp, they held it above her head very highly by two people, so that’s four arms full of hair. And she just took a wee whilst talking to me, and it was as if everyone in there was like ‘this is what happens, she just wees in a bin.’ She’s taking a squat, naked by the way, like full on naked! And everyone’s holding her hair and she’s squatting going: ‘So Grim what time am I on stage then?'”

The 32-year-old radio DJ revealed that he was the won who had to deal with her soiled trash can.

“I was like, ‘No, you’ve got to get the wee out or it’s going to smell in here.’ So I took the bin, I took it outside and I thought this should be easy, I’ll pour it on the grass. And that was my Sunday afternoon,” he said.

Bieber was widely criticized for his loutish behavior. Should Ora face the same scorn?