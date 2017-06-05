Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
COMEDY

Trump Paris Climate Accord Speech All Smoke, Says John Oliver (see!)

Uncheck Egomaniac Sells Out Planet, He Says

By , June 5th, 2017

John Oliver says the only thing the United States will get by pulling out of the Paris Climate Accord is an inflated Trump ego. (Photo: ScreenCap)

John Oliver offered up two choice words to describe Donald Trump after he pulled out of the Paris Climate Accord… “fucking egomaniac.” Harsh words maybe, but consider the implications.

Oliver regularly takes the president to task on his HBO show “Last Week Tonight.”

Last night was no exception. He called Trump’s justification for pulling out of the Paris Agreement to combat climate change “flamboyantly deceptive.”

Particularly the part about how other nations were laughing at the United States because the deal put the U.S. at an “economic disadvantage.”

“What are you talking about?” Oliver crowed.

“They were happy because they secured a landmark victory for the future of the planet, you fucking egomaniac.” Ouch, there he said it.

Trump said he was doing it because he was president of Pittsburgh, not Paris. But even Pittsburgh’s mayor said thanks, but no thanks.

Check out what else Oliver had to say below and let us know your thoughts.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

John Oliver Rants on Arcane Subject Critical to Us All — Net Neutrality (see!) Wagging the Dog: John Oliver Dissects Trump’s Syrian Missile Strike (Watch!) John Oliver Blasts ‘Pathological Liar’ Donald Trump For Racism (watch!) John Oliver Tells All You Need to Know About Brexit Orangutans, Pigs (see!)
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

June 5th, 2017 | Tags: , , , | Category: COMEDY

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3