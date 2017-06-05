Justin Bieber Finally Shows Maturity, Grace At Manchester Concert (Video)

In a career too often marred by loutish behavior, juvenile outbursts and arrests for petty crimes, Justin Bieber finally showed some maturity and grace in his simple, yet moving speech in honor of the Manchester bombing victims.

Bieber was one of a slew of artists who performed at a charity concert arranged by pop singer Ariana Grande.

Just two weeks ago (May 22), Salman Ramadan Abedi, 22 a British-born Libyan, detonated a suicide bomb outside the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

Grande had just wrapped up her concert, when the bomb went off, killing 23 men, women and children and injuring 119 people.

The 23-year-old singer vowed to return both as a show of faith for the city and to raise funds for the victims. She was joined by Miley Cyrus and other artists you’d expect to share in a social cause.

Bieber would be an exception. But he showed in his remarks to the audience just how much he could be an influence for positive social change, if he’d just grow up.

“I just want to say thank you so much for having me. You guys are so brave,” he told the crowd. “What an amazing thing we’re doing tonight, would you not agree? Would you agree that love always wins?”

He sang acoustic versions of “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water,” accompanying himself on the guitar.

Check out the video below.