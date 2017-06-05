John McEnroe Sets Margaret Court Straight About Tennis Lesbians (see!)

John McEnroe
John McEnroe has some advice for Margaret Court: Who gives a fu*k about lesbians in tennis? (Photo: ScreenCap)
, the big-mouth tennis phenom as a player and now the sport’s “self-appointed” commissioner, read the riot act to tennis legend Margaret Court
for her outrageous criticism of gay players.
“Margaret Court is telling us, ‘Tennis is full of lesbians,” McEnroe shouted in a video released today.
“The way I see it, there are three options regarding this statement,” he explained.
“Number one, this is true, and who gives a fu*k? Number two, this is not true, and who should give a f**k? And number three, this is half true, and should we really give a f**k?”
Court, now 74, expounded on her homophobic views during an interview with a Christian radio program this past week. She condemned same sex-marriage and disparaged gays in general.
She vowed never to fly Qantas Airways, again, because Quantas Chief Executive Alan Joyce has spoken out in favor of marriage equality.
And, she invoked Hitler to blast transgenders. (Go Figure)
Court, who won 24 grand slam tournaments, a record, has spent her retirement as pastor and founder of Victory Life Centre, a religious group near Perth in Australia.
A number of tennis greats, including Billy Jean King and Martina Navratilova, both of whom are gay, slammed Court for her remarks.
McEnroe was known during his tennis career for his on-court antics, including chewing out referees over bad calls. But in this case, he makes the right call.
Check out the video below.
