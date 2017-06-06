Stephen Colbert, Back From Vacation, Dives Into Trump's Latest Gaffes (See!)

may have gone on vacation over the Memorial Day weekend, but Donald Trump kept working, leaving a trail of excruciating gaffes, from his travel ban to his winner-of-all-winners… covfefe. Where to start? Where to start?

The late night comedian has been hitting it out of the park thanks to the president, vaulting his show to No. 1 in the late-night ratings.

Last night was no exception.

“The White House announced today that they’re kicking off infrastructure week,” Colbert said. “It’s like Shark Week, except American infrastructure might actually kill you.”

Colbert also took on Trump’s decision to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system as a non-profit corporation. “Of course, to be fair, any company Trump runs is eventually a non-profit,” he guffawed.

But he was just warming up.

Colbert also lampooned the president’s handling of his “travel ban,” and his mother of all inanities… covfefe.

Say what? Check it out below. Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest in late night comedy.