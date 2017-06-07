Mischa Barton Saves Dignity; Wins Order Blocking Revenge Porn Plot

slapped a restraining order on ex-boyfriendto prevent him from selling a sex tape and nude photos of her to porn outlets. The actress said it was a victory for women everywhere.

The The former “O.C.” actress filed a motion for the order in Los Angeles Superior Court after Zcharias tried to peddle the smut on Monday.

He was reportedly seeking as much as $500,000, according to Barton.

Under the order, Zcharias agreed not to distribute any images or videos and turn over all of the material to Barton.

“All explicit photos and videos of Mischa must be handed over to me immediately. Her ex must stay 100 yards away from her today, tomorrow, and forever. And the court will retain jurisdiction over the case in case we need further enforcement,” said her Hollywood lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Bloom said Barton’s victory was a win for all women and girls.

“Mischa wants everyone to know that we have the right to control our own bodies and decide whether or not to have explicit photos out there for the world to see,” she said.

“If a woman wants to do that, fine. If she doesn’t, fine. The choice is hers and hers alone.”

Mischa had previously claimed in court documents that Jon had recorded them having sex, and taken photos of her nude, without her knowledge.

Revenge porn has become a significant problem on the Internet. Boyfriends–and girlfriends–have posted embarrassing photos on revenge porn sites to get back at their exes.

Barton, meanwhile, has had her own ups and downs, according to an IM report.

The 31-year-old actress is best known for her role as Marissa Cooper in the television series “The O.C.” But several not-so-flattering brushes with paparazzi and the law have tarnished her halo.

Barton was forced to sue her mother in Superior Court last year, claiming her mother defrauded her of a $7.8 million Beverly Hills house, according to Courthouse News Service.

The lawsuit called her mother, Nuala, a “greedy stage mother” who posed as a talent agent and “schemed to defraud her unsuspecting victim.”

Barton was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, and driving without a valid license in Dec. 2007.

While she publicly took responsibility for her actions, she was briefly confined against he will in a mental institution for bizarre behavior that she later attributed to a tooth infection.

She was also sued in 2010 for falling three-months behind on the $7,000-a-month rent for her New York apartment.