Bella Hadid, Barely 20, Blossoms Into Sultry Vixen in Vogue (photos!)

Bella Hadid, the kid sister of model Gigi Hadid, was all over the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and now takes Italy by storm in an arresting photo spread in the Italian edition of Vogue magazine.

The sisters have taken more than their fair share of flak in the fashion industry, largely because of their celebrity pedigree.

Their mother is Yolanda Foster, who appeared, until recently, on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She was married to Beverly Hills developer Mohammad Hadid, a Palestinian real estate developer, when she had the girls.

GiGi has her fair-skinned mother’s Dutch looks. But Bella is out of this world. She’s far more exotic.

She doesn’t have the kittenish look of most models, including GiGi. Her features are darker and her face is broader. It gives her a deeper, more soulful aura.

She’s decked out in Chanel, Sergio Ferragamo and other top designers.

