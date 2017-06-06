Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
FASHION

Bella Hadid, Barely 20, Blossoms Into Sultry Vixen in Vogue (photos!)

Exudes Deeper, More Sensual, Soulful Aura

By , June 6th, 2017

Bella Hadid is arresting in a new photo spread for Vogue Italia that smolders with sensuality. (Photo by Inez van Lamsweerde & Vinoodh Matadin)

Bella Hadid, the kid sister of model Gigi Hadid, was all over the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and now takes Italy by storm in an arresting photo spread in the Italian edition of Vogue magazine.

The sisters have taken more than their fair share of flak in the fashion industry, largely because of their celebrity pedigree.

Their mother is Yolanda Foster, who appeared, until recently, on Bravo’s “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

She was married to Beverly Hills developer Mohammad Hadid, a Palestinian real estate developer, when she had the girls.

GiGi has her fair-skinned mother’s Dutch looks. But Bella is out of this world. She’s far more exotic.

She doesn’t have the kittenish look of most models, including GiGi. Her features are darker and her face is broader. It gives her a deeper, more soulful aura.

She’s decked out in Chanel, Sergio Ferragamo and other top designers.

Check out her photos, let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on twitter for the latest fashion news.

Bella Hadid Bellissimo in Vogue Italia (Click Photos to Enlarge!)




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Bella Hadid Takes Cake for Cheesecake on Cannes Red Carpet (photos!) Bella Hadid One Ups Sexy Sis, Gigi, in Seductive Glamour Shoot (Photos!) Gigi Hadid Pulls Up Her Top in First New Topshop Campaign (15 photos!) Gisele Bundchen, Top Models Preview 2012 Swimwear (photos!)
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

June 6th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , | Category: FASHION

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3