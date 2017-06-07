Josh Duhamel Shuns Politics: Why He's Hot as Hell and Smart as F*ck

Transformers hottie Josh Duhamel has no desire to browbeat fans with political rants because he says they don’t really care about celebrities’ political viewpoints.

Duhamel, 44, is happy to use his fame to support worthwhile charities and spotlight important causes, but he draws the line at telling people how to vote.

“I don’t like to get involved politically at all,” Josh told Fox News. “Nobody cares what I think politically. Anybody in entertainment who thinks people care what they think politically are really misinformed. I stay away from politics because nobody cares what I think.”

Besides, what’s wrong with simply entertaining people? That’s one the most amazing, worthwhile and gratifying things performers do, and why some get paid the big bucks to do it. Movies, TV shows and concerts are supposed to provide escapist distractions from mundane, real-life absurdities.

In this sense, Josh is a rarity in Hollywood, which leans 90% left. The 2016 presidential election underscored that Americans can’t be persuaded to vote for one political candidate over another simply because a celebrity endorses someone.

Entertainers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry and Lena Dunham have alienated numerous fans with their radical political stances. And while they have the same free-speech rights as the rest of America, the fact is the everyday person doesn’t give a damn what an actor or a singer thinks about a certain issue. That’s a fact.

Actors are supposed to be blank canvasses so fans can actually believe they’re the role they’re playing on-screen. When a celebrity becomes too much of a known quantity (like Lena Dunham) it’s extremely hard for them to pull off a role because the audience sees them as a personality.

Now that the HBO show Girls has ended after 6 seasons, it’s highly unlikely Dunham—who created the series—will have an acting career elsewhere. There’s absolutely no mystery about her, not to mention she’s aesthetically and personally unappealing.

Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel, who married singer Fergie in 2009, said the secret to their happy marriage is a deep friendship.

“Our relationship has really evolved over the years,” he said. “We really, really like each other and like spending time around each other. We’ve been through so much together that it’s just a whole different level from what it was before. We obviously love each other, but I think it’s very important that we really like each other too.”

Josh Duhamel next stars in “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which hits U.S. theaters June 21. Check out the official trailer below: