Hailey Baldwin Is One Hot Mama Mia in Saucy Italian Photo Spread (See!)

cooks Italian-style in sexy black lingerie in a cozy Milan kitchen. Her pasta e fagioli is almost as mouth-watering as she is in sensual black styles.

Baldwin is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, youngest of the Baldwin brother actors.

She gets her exotic looks from her Brazilian mother, who is of Italian and Portuguese descent. Stephen is an Anglo mix of English, Irish and Scottish with a touch of French and German.

The 20-year-old is still trying to find her way in fashion, but with a Hollywood pedigree and stunningly sensual looks, she’s already making headway.

Her credits include appearances in Vogue US and Teen Vogue last year.

She’s campaign for such brands as Ralph Lauren, Philipp Plein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Last year, she was nominated for Choice Female Hottie and Choice Model at the “Teen Choice Awards.” Gotta love her for that.

Even though she’s a pert 5-feet, 7-inches tall, she walked in New York, London and Paris Fashion Week for a number of top brands.

She posed in Vogue Japan spread for photo team Luca and Alessandro Morelli in Balenciaga, Chanel and Fendi.

The shoot exudes sensuality and romanticism from her come-hither looks to the rustic backdrop of old Milan.

It’s not hard to see why. Check out her photos.