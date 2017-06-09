Halsey Takes a Victory Lap on Today Show Center Stage (See!)

Halsey, the New Jersey singer and songwriter who carved out a fan base the hard way on YouTube, took a victory lap on NBC’s “Today” show this morning, singing hit songs “Now or Never,” “Strangers,” “Colors” and “Castle.”

The 22-year-old singer, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, got a significant career boost from none other than Justin Bieber.

She was featured on his songs “The Feeling” and “Love Yourself” and appeared with him on the “Today” show stage in 2015.

She scored a breakout at South by Southwest the same year. Her debut album, Badlands, was released in August. She called it an “angry feminist record” in a Teen Vogue interview and it resonated with critics.

Her second studio album, titled Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was released June 2.

She was joined in her today show performance by Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, who is featured on her song “Colors.”

Halsey easily filled the Rockefeller Plaza with fans.

Over tghe summer, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Shania Twain, Brad Paisley and others are also scheduled to perform.

