Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
MUSIC

Halsey Takes a Victory Lap on Today Show Center Stage (See!)

New Album Out; Hopeless Fountain Kingdom

By , June 9th, 2017

Halsey, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, put on a show this morning as part of the Today Show summer concert series. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Halsey, the New Jersey singer and songwriter who carved out a fan base the hard way on YouTube, took a victory lap on NBC’s “Today” show this morning, singing hit songs “Now or Never,” “Strangers,” “Colors” and “Castle.”

The 22-year-old singer, real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, got a significant career boost from none other than Justin Bieber.

She was featured on his songs “The Feeling” and “Love Yourself” and appeared with him on the “Today” show stage in 2015.

She scored a breakout at South by Southwest the same year. Her debut album, Badlands, was released in August. She called it an “angry feminist record” in a Teen Vogue interview and it resonated with critics.

Her second studio album, titled Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, was released June 2.

She was joined in her today show performance by Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui, who is featured on her song “Colors.”

Halsey easily filled the Rockefeller Plaza with fans.

Over tghe summer, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Shania Twain, Brad Paisley and others are also scheduled to perform.

Check out Halsey’s videos below. Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest music news.




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

‘Today Show’ Uses UK Singer Ed Sheeran to Kick Off Fourth WTF? (video!) Shakira’s Swiveling Hips Shake Up Today Show Stage (watch!) Nicki Minaj Hot for Madonna, Not So Much Lady Gaga (watch!) Rihanna at Sultry Best in California King Bed Video (Watch!)
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

June 9th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , | Category: MUSIC, TELEVISION

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3