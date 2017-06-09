Jerry Seinfeld Draws Line on Kim Kardashian Show: Not in My House!

famously bragged his hit ’90s sitcom was about “nothing.” But he draws the line on his kids watching just any show about “nothing,” specificallyhit reality show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Seinfeld laid down the law for his household after catching 16-year-old daughter Sascha, watching the show, he said in a new interview.

“I never lose it around them,” the comedian said about his parenting style.

“The one time I really, really got upset was when my daughter was watching the Kardashians on her phone in her bed, and I could not take that scene,” he added.

The problem? He thinks it’s a shitty show.

“Television was the Olympics of being a comedian,’ he says about his own career. “It was only for the very best. You had to have everything. You had to go through all the different hierarchies of your career to get to television.”

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” really is a show about nothing. “These people are not doing anything interesting. I lost my temper with that one,” he says.

And it’s not just the Kardashians. Seinfeld says he’s “offended by reality television on many levels.”

For their part, the Kardashians have taken heat in Hollywood for years.

IM report way back in 2012 that the Krdashians couldn’t catch a break in Hollywood. At the time, Jeremy Renner was the latest actor to slam the reality star.

The problem boiled down to the whole Kardashian ethos, according to IM’s story.

So many talented young actors are struggling to find work because of reality television. It’s programming on the cheap. No acting talent is required and the people who appear on those shows are paid peanuts compared to scripted television.

In effect, they are debasing the craft of acting. The fact that the Kardashians are successful at it makes them a lightning rod for criticism.

Kristen Stewart, who puts a lot of stock in the craft of acting, offered a particularly harsh on Kardashian, Paris Hilton and others for using sex tapes to become famous, calling them fakes, liars and “not honest.”

“They’re lying while that video is being made,” she explained. “The act is in itself a lie. You’re faking something. The girl is lying there, she’s pretending that she doesn’t know the camera’s on, she’s getting banged, and ‘accidentally’ it leaks out? Everyone leaks their own sex tapes!”