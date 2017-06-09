'The Borgias' Beauty Holliday Grainger Lights Up 'My Cousin Rachel'

Holliday Grainger is delightful in the romantic thriller “My Cousin Rachel,” where she co-stars opposite Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin.

Grainger, best known for her bewitching portrayal of Lucrezia Borgia in the Showtime series The Borgias, plays the good-natured Louise Kendall, who’s besotted with the aloof Philip Ashley (Sam Claflin).

My Cousin Rachel is based on the 1951 novel by Daphne du Maurier. It’s a complex story where you’re never quite sure if Rachel is good or evil.

Philip is an orphan who was adopted as a child by his cousin Ambrose, who becomes like a father to him. Ambrose travels to Italy, hoping the fair weather will improve his failing health.

There, Ambrose falls in love with and marries Rachel, a beautiful but dangerous English/Italian woman (played by the radiant and talented Rachel Weisz).

Ambrose gets sick, and reveals in a series of eerie letters that he believes Rachel is poisoning him so she could inherit his lordly manor in England.

A worried Philip then travels to Rome, only to discover that Ambrose has died and Rachel has fled.

A furious Philip vows revenge on the absent Rachel and returns to Ambrose’s lavish estate, which is being looked after by his godfather Nick Kendall (Iain Glen) and Nick’s daughter Louise (Holliday Grainger).

Philip, who was raised around men, has no clue how to deal with women, and is too dense to understand that Louise has a massive crush on him.

Rachel eventually comes to the estate, and Philip falls under her spell. That’s when the story takes a series of twists and turns.

Rachel Weisz is fantastic as the calculating Rachel, and the film is riveting, thanks to stellar supporting performances by Sam Claflin and Holliday Grainger.

“My Cousin Rachel” is in theaters now. Check out the trailer below.

Meanwhile, the entire cast looked gorgeous at the London premiere of “My Cousin Rachel” earlier this week.

Lovely HQ photo of @samclaflin with co-star Holliday Grainger at the UK #MyCousinRachel premiere! pic.twitter.com/dLpMfVVpkd — Sam Claflin UK (@dailyclaflin) June 7, 2017