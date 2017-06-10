Kristen Stewart Riles Gun Nuts: Calls Kids Playing With Toy Guns Not Cool

is under attack from pro-gun organizations for criticizing America’s gun culture and the way toy guns are used to condition kids that guns are cool. In fact, they’re not cool, she told a Hollywood gathering.

Pro-gun groups were quick to attack her and charge her with hypocrisy for making violent movies like “American Ultra.”

The film is about an mind-controlled government assassin who is targeted for death. Stewart’s character uses an array of guns to help the agent save himself.

“I frankly have no use for Hollywood idiots but people do pay attention to them so they are dangerous,” wrote one critic on the NY Gun Forum, an online bulletin board.

“The stupid is just laughable though. Yes, Ms. Stewart…toy guns are cool and enjoyed playing with the immensely when I was a kid,” the critic added.

Stewart’s comments came at a ceremony hosted by The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence, a gun-control advocacy group founded by former Reagan press secretary Jim Brady and his wife Sarah Brady.

Jim Brady was seriously wounded during the 1981 assassination attempt against President Reagan. The perpetrator, John Hinckley Jr., fired six shots from a 22 caliber Röhm RG-14 revolver. He was later found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Stewart serves as an honorary co-chair of the group and was at the event to support Chelsea Handler. She was receiving the 2017 Brady Center Bear Award for her advocacy against gun violence.

Handler has been involved in the issue for some time. Stewart is relatively new to the group, Center President Dan Gross told People.

“She came to us because she has something she wants to do with this issue,” Gross said. “She eagerly shared her idea and without hesitation and is showing up tonight. She is committed to actually doing something, not just lending her name.”

So what has Stewart contributed so far. Well, she as a “big idea,” according to Gross. Here it is in her own words:

“I was infatuated with a few classic Americana images that were a little skewed and maybe not as beautiful or as comforting as they might seem on the surface. One of them involved the shattering of the idea that it’s cool to play with toy guns and little kids grow up thinking that’s going to protect and empower them. We kind of take that idea and go, ‘Actually this is something else that could happen,’ and that needs to be considered by people who might not think about that kind of thing.”

Her comments sent pro-gun advocates off the scale.

“Its Just damn Fun to play guns as a KID! And if you try to dissuade kids, it will become cooler! (Funny how that works),” wrote another critic on the NY Gun Forum.

“Hell yeah, playing with the real thing is much cooler,” chimed in another.

“I know when I’m searching for an expert opinion I look to alcoholic tramps and wannabe vamps,” wrote a critic on another pro-gun site.

“I wonder if you have ever thought about how often you, as a rich and privileged person, have been protected by guns? Your wealth assures that there are usually hired people with guns nearby to to keep the bad people away from you. The 99% of us who are less fortunate than you have to do it ourselves,” said another.

Handler said her activism was all about being responsible.

“I don’t ever want to look back at this time and think, ‘Why the f— was I sitting there on my bed? Why didn’t I do anything?’” she said.

The night was highlighted by testimonials from three three survivors of the tragic shooting at Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, and a mother who lost her 2-year-old son to a fatal accident involving his father’s gun kept, according to the magazine.

January Jones presented Handler with the award and Will Ferrell and his wife Viveca served as the evening’s auctioneer.