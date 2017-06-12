Megyn Kelly Outrage: Host Savaged for Interviewing Fake News Hoaxer

is being savaged on social media for her upcoming interview with, the self-admitted purveyor of vile fake news on radio and over the Internet. Among those leading the criticism is Presidential daughter

Among his more egregious claims, Jones has asserted repeatedly that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre is a hoax.

He also repeatedly peddled the fake news story that Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and campaign manager John Podesta were involved in a child pornography ring run out of a Washington, D.C. pizza parlor.

Clinton was one of scores of social media critics who dragged Kelly over the coals for giving Jones airtime on her NBC news program.

“There is no justification for amplifying lies (or a liar), particularly about unimaginable tragedy. I hope no parent, no person watches this,” wrote Clinton who is the mother of two young children.

The Twitter outcry was sparked by a promo for her NBC news magazine show that was released last night.

“It was a riveting exchange. Promise you that.” Kelly wrote on Twitter, hyping the interview.

Exactly how riveting remains to be seen. Kelly landed an exclusive interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin and was widely panned by media critics for asking softball questions. .

Kelly has a controversial career. She was branded a propagandist during her run on Fox News, which has a heavy right-wing slant is is often accused of broadcasting selective news.

Hamadi Ulukaya, owner of the hugely successful Chobani yogurt company is suing Jones for spreading false news.

Jones claimed immigrant employees at Chobani’s Twin Falls, Idaho, factory were responsible for a sex assault and tuberculosis outbreak. Neither claim is true.

In the midst of a bitter custody battle, lawyers for Jones claimed his on-air persona is not really him. Rather, it’s a “character” he made up. Say What?

His ex-wife described Jones as “unhinged” in court papers.

“I promise you it’s not riveting,” Tweeted Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose pre-teen child was killed.

“How [would] you feel if someone shot your kids, some fool said it wasn’t true- and I gave him a show?” she stated.

Later she added: “Here you go @MegynKelly – her name is Ana Grace Márquez-Greene. Say her name- stare at this & tell me it’s worth it.”

Kelly tried to mollify critics by noting that President Donald Trump is a big fan. Trump appeared on his show and gave Jones a White House press pass.

To her credit, Kelly cut-off Jones in the preview when he tried to dodge a question about Sandy Hook.

During broadcasts on his show, Jones tried to blame the massacre on the Obama administration. Then he said the attack was staged with child actors.

Sandy Hook parents say they have been harassed incessantly by Jones’ believers.

“Did Ana really die? Everyone knows SandyHook is SandyHoax. Did you sell her into a Child-trafficking ring?” wrote one harasser.

Another harasser asked: “Got court records? Blood samples? Coroner reports? … proving a gunman shot her at #SandyHook?”

NBC has also come under fire by the survivors of Sandy Hook victims.

“We would like it to be publicly known that we are greatly disappointed in your decision to give Alex Jones airtime. Alex and his followers have done nothing but make our lives a living hell for the last 4 1/2 years,” wrote a family member of Vicki Soto, a first-grade teacher killed in the attack.

As outrageous and false as the claims were, his exhortations almost ended in tragedy.

A North Carolina man, thinking the pizza parlor story was true, showed up at the establishment with an assault rifle to “rescue” the children. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Check out the preview below and let us know your thoughts.