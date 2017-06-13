Demi Moore Slays NYC Premiere: Vegan Diet and Yoga Workout Tips

Demi Moore looked like a Greek goddess at the premiere of the movie “Rough Night” in New York on Monday.

Moore, 54, ruled the red carpet in a body-hugging Dior gown that accentuated her yoga-toned physique and youthful beauty.

The mom of three posed for photos alongside her “Rough Night” co-stars Scarlett Johannson, Kate McKinnon, Ilana Glazer, Jillian Bell and Zoe Kravitz.

While Moore was the oldest of the cast, she was definitely the breakout star of the red carpet.

Frankly, the movie looks awful, and early reviews have not been kind. But at least Moore looked fantastic.

Rough Night cast Paul W. Downs Ilana Glazer Kate McKinnon Demi Moore #ScarlettJohansson Zoe Kravitz Jillian Bell w/ director @LuciaAniello. pic.twitter.com/Nlqtw4xHWy — Women Film Directors (@women_direct) June 13, 2017 Demi Moore in Dior @ the ‘Rough Night’ New York Premiere pic.twitter.com/UQXAEP4nLp — Yana (@yanalukina) June 13, 2017

Demi Moore is smoking-hot at 54, thanks to an anti-aging raw vegan diet and yoga workouts.

Demi follows a mostly raw vegan diet that features organic vegetables, fruits, green juices, smoothies, and soups, Celebrity Health Fitness reported.

Raw food devotees believe that eating greens, nuts, and seeds heated below 118°F preserves vitamins and minerals.

Supermodel Carol Alt, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover girl and author of A Healthy You, said a raw food diet fuels natural weight loss and slows down the aging process. This is because vegetables and fruits contain flavonoids and carotenoids, plant-based antioxidants that fight the free radical damage linked to aging.

“I’m never hungry, and my body is nourished,” said Alt, who also wrote Easy Sexy Raw. “Because raw food is so nutritionally dense, it’ll feed your body. A healthy diet is everything.”

Moore, who admitted she was obsessed with being young and skinny, used to do punishing daily workouts that included running six miles a day, long-distance cycling, and lifting weights for up to two hours daily.

Ironically, Demi got thinner and fitter after scaling back on her intense exercise sessions during her 40s. Today, Demi’s workouts are low-impact and mainly include yoga and Pilates.

Yoga is an excellent anti-aging workout because it builds lean muscle, strengthens your core, and reduces stress, said Tara Stiles, author of Strala Yoga.

Despite being hailed for her fit physique, Demi Moore confessed she suffered from poor body image and sometimes hated her body.

“I have had a love-hate relationship with my body,” said Demi. “I sit today in a place of greater acceptance of my body. And that includes not just my weight, but all of the things that come with your changing body.”

After decades of suffering a neurotic preoccupation with being sexy, Moore said she ultimately found that beauty and thinness never truly made her happy.

“I had an extreme obsession with my body,” Demi said. “I made it a measure of my own value. “I tried to dominate it, which I did, and I changed it multiple times over. But it never lasted, and ultimately it didn’t bring me anything but temporary happiness.”