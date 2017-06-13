Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

IM-logo2-sm
THE IMPROPER MAGAZINE
TODAY'S TOP NEWS
Subscribe To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
PREVIOUS STORY NEXT STORY
 
 
FILM

Scarlett Johansson, Rough Night Gal Squad Sex Up NYC Premiere (Photos!)

Girl Power Rules in Raunchy New Comedy

By , June 13th, 2017

Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon and Scarlett Johansson were dazzling at the premiere of their new raunchy comedy ‘Rough Night.’ (Photo by Dave Allocca for Sony Pictures)

Scarlett Johansson and her posse of co-stars from their raunchy new comedy “Rough Night” launched the movie at its New York City premiere last night. They gal pals turned up the glam in an arresting display of hotness.

A bevy of fans were on hand at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square theater in midtown Manhattan to watch the red carpet parade.

Scarlett’s girl squad included co-stars Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Lucia Aniello.

Co-stars Ryan Cooper and Paul W. Downs were there representing for the men.

Johansson plays the good girl gone bad in the upcoming dark comedy. Not much is redeeming about the movie, except to show girls can be just as raucous as the boys when it comes to a night out.

Johansson’s character, Jess, reunites after 10 years with four college friends for her bachelorette party in Miami.

The partying gets out of hand, however, when the girls hire a male stripper.

Plus-size Alice (Bell) decides to saddle up their boy toy. But she body slams the stripper and literally flattens him, as in flat-line.

The girls are suddenly stuck with a dead body.

The movie hits theaters this weekend (June 16) Click here to check out a trailer and check out the photos below.

Girl Power Rules at Rough Night Premiere (Click Photos to Enlarge!)




EXPLORE THESE RELATED POSTS 

Scarlett Johansson Raucous in New ‘Rough Night’ Red Band Trailer (See!) Scarlett Johansson Looks Pregnant at Capt. America Premiere (photos) Scarlett Johansson on Fire in New ‘Don Jon’ Tease, Glamour Photos Miley Cyrus a Social Media Queen in LOL (New Trailer!)
About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

June 13th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , | Category: FILM

  Article Reprints
  Subscribe
To TheImproper's Email Newsletters, Free!
160X600_3.gifLTBP3