Scarlett Johansson, Rough Night Gal Squad Sex Up NYC Premiere (Photos!)

Scarlett Johansson and her posse of co-stars from their raunchy new comedy “Rough Night” launched the movie at its New York City premiere last night. They gal pals turned up the glam in an arresting display of hotness.

A bevy of fans were on hand at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square theater in midtown Manhattan to watch the red carpet parade.

Scarlett’s girl squad included co-stars Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon, Demi Moore, Scarlett Johansson, Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell and Lucia Aniello.

Co-stars Ryan Cooper and Paul W. Downs were there representing for the men.

Johansson plays the good girl gone bad in the upcoming dark comedy. Not much is redeeming about the movie, except to show girls can be just as raucous as the boys when it comes to a night out.

Johansson’s character, Jess, reunites after 10 years with four college friends for her bachelorette party in Miami.

The partying gets out of hand, however, when the girls hire a male stripper.

Plus-size Alice (Bell) decides to saddle up their boy toy. But she body slams the stripper and literally flattens him, as in flat-line.

The girls are suddenly stuck with a dead body.

The movie hits theaters this weekend (June 16) Click here to check out a trailer and check out the photos below.