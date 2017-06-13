More Katy Perry, Taylor Swift Frisson! Now Feuding Over Music Releases

andappear to be butting heads again, this time, over the coincidental release of Katy’s new album, Witness, and Taylor’s decision to release her entire music catalog on streaming services… on the same day! Holy frisson!

Swift fired the first round in 2015, with the release of her “Bad Blood” video at the Billboard Music Awards.

A supporting cast of music and fashion pals, including Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Zendaya, Hayley Williams, Lily Aldridge, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba and nearly a dozen others, appeared with Swift.

Perry was widely reported to be the target of the video. Swift was peeved because Perry allegedly hired away three backup dancers from Swift’s 2014 Red Tour.

The video was tantamount to a clique of high school mean girls all circling around their victim.

Katy ultimately thought the whole thing was pretty juvenile, our industry source said, and felt bullied and humiliated by the video.

Leading up to the release of her new album, Perry released a song, “Swish, Swish” that was widely interpreted to be a response to Swift’s “Bad Blood.”

Perry’s new album hit the streets on June 6, the same day Swift released her music catalog on streaming services. She’d withheld the music over a royalty dispute.

Perry denied in a “Today” show interview that her song targeted Swift, despite lots of tabloid speculation to the contrary.

“No, it’s not about anyone in particular. And I’ve said that on the record,” she explained.

“That might be your story, but my story, which I know is true for me, is that I’ve had not just one person bully me or one person hold me down or met one troll,” she added.

Katy has previously offered an olive branch to Taylor, insisting she would like to end their feud. She said:

“I forgive her and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter. I think that if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, ‘Yeah, well we can do this.’ I don’t know.”

One thing is certain, record companies work hard to time the release of albums so they don’t overlap to help maximize sales, although competing releases happen all the time.

Whether Swift purposely timed the release to undercut Perry’s record sales is unknown. She hasn’t commented one way or the other.

On the “Today” show, Perry had this message: “All I need to say to her is I love her, and God bless her on her journey. And that’s it.”