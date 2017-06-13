Salma Hayek Claims Trump Asked Her Out: But He's Not Attracted to Shorties

Salma Hayek has learned the media gambit that if you trash Donald Trump, you’ll instantly make headlines.

So it’s no surprise that Hayek name-dropped Trump while shilling her new movie, “Beatriz at Dinner,” during her appearance on the The Daily Show this week.

Hayek, 50, told host Trevor Noah that President Trump had asked her out many years ago. The Mexican actress claimed Trump met her at an event and badmouthed her then-boyfriend in an attempt to woo her.

“He’s not good enough for you,” Hayek claims Trump said. “He’s not important, he’s not big enough for you. You have to go out with me.”

That’s an amusing anecdote … except that Donald Trump has had a lifelong fixation with extremely tall women—like those who are almost 6-feet tall.

In interviews and in his books, he has always said that he’s attracted to very tall women. That’s just his thing, just like how Kim Kardashian prefers black guys and some people prefer redheads.

So it defies credulity that the 6-foot-2 billionaire would be interested in the 5-foot-2 Salma Hayek. He has never dated a short woman.

Besides, isn’t Trump supposed to be a “racist white supremacist,” according to the mainstream media narrative? Then why the hell would he ask out a short, Mexican-Lebanese woman? That makes absolutely no sense.

In any case, President Trump seems perfectly happy with his beautiful wife, the 5-foot-11 Melania Trump. So in this case, he definitely did not draw the short end of the stick.