Taylor Lautner Is An Amazing Boyfriend to Carrie Fisher's Daughter

Twilight hottie Taylor Lautner is as sweet as he is sexy.

That’s what his girlfriend’s uncle says. Lautner has been dating Billie Lourd (daughter of “Star Wars” icon Carrie Fisher) since December 2016, shortly before Carrie died of a heart attack.

Naturally, Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, is very protective of his grieving niece. But Todd says Billie couldn’t be in better hands since her mom’s death, because Taylor has been such an incredible comfort to Billie and has nursed her emotionally every step of the way.

“The truth of the matter is, the guy is pretty spectacular,” Todd told E! News (see video).

“He’s a really deep person, and he has supported her amazingly. He’s stepped up and acted like a husband would act. Not that that’s what’s going on, but it’s just an amazing support system for her. And I’m glad he’s in her life. That’s not easy for me to say, if you think about it!”

Todd said Billie has had other boyfriends in the past, but Taylor Lautner is head and shoulders above them all.

“As any uncle, you’re suspicious of the guy hanging around your niece,” he said. “She’s cute and all that. She’s had other boyfriends, good boyfriends, but I’m certainly going to give that guy the extra look-over. I don’t give a sh*t what his background is.”

Todd Fisher echoed the sentiment of many Hollywood insiders, who say Lautner is that rare combination of a talented, super-famous, successful actor who’s also very nice and humble — a complete departure from the self-obsessed, flaky *ssholes most celebs are (see: Leonardo DiCaprio).

In September 2016, Lautner revealed that Britney Spears tried to set him up on a date with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, but the date never happened.

Jaime Lynn is now married to entrepreneur Jamie Watson, while Lautner is happy with new girlfriend Billie Lourd.

Taylor, 24, shot to international super-stardom after playing Jacob Black in the blockbuster Twilight film series, co-starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

All three have struggled to navigate the intense media scrutiny that accompanied their overnight fame, but Lautner seems to be handling it incredibly well so far. Good job, mom!