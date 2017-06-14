Scarlett Johansson Cringes When Critics Call 'Rough Night' a Chick Flick

seems to have a problem with calling a film about four women a “chick flick.” The picture, “Rough Night,” is about a bachelorette party that goes awry when a male stripper dies… shall we say, awkwardly?

The film is fill with cliches about women and sex, and probably wouldn’t pass a post-feminist political correctness test.

But chick flick?

“What’s been really funny is that I have had a lot of people saying things to me as we have been doing press for this film that it’s a ‘ladies movie’ about…’four ladies’ and I am like ‘Well, not necessarily,'” she told E! News.

“Once we can accept that women are funny and that we allow ourselves to talk about taboo subjects and take the stigma off of them, then I see it’s a lot more inclusive environment,” she adds.

Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz co-star as best friends on a girls-gone-wild weekend in Florida.

The dark comedy with Lucia Aniello in her directorial debut, charts five college friends who reunite after 10 years to celebrate Jess’s (Johansson) upcoming nuptials.

The girls hire a male stripper, who is body slammed by one of the girls (the fat one). Can anybody say “negative stereotype?

The stripper dies and the girls spend the rest of the movie trying to get rid of the body.

But hey, “they are ultimately brought closer together when it matters most,” according to the movie synopsis.

Nothing like a little involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice to form tight bonds.

Johansson says the movie is not really as “raunchy” as it’s being portrayed. “It’s funny I don’t even think about this film as being raunchy, but I guess it’s a little salty…,” she says.

“What really appealed to me is that the script is so damn funny and it made me laugh out loud and I don’t think that’s ever really happened to me before.”

“Rough Night” is getting roughed up by the critics. It currently has a rotten 41 score on rottentomatoes, which tracks reviews.

“There are some wild moments… and some of them are fun. I just wish they weren’t in service of a throwaway gimmick that is too dark to stomach,” wrote Associated Press critic Lindsay Bahr.

Trade rags The Hollywood Reporter and Variety are split on the film. The former pans it, while the latter lauds it. Go figure.

The movie hits theaters this weekend (June 16) Click here to check out a trailer and check out the photos below.

