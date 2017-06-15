Miley Cyrus Stealth Busks in NYC Subway With Jimmy Fallon (See!)

andhit the New York City Subway for some stealth busking. They could fool some of the people some of the time, but they couldn’t fool all of the people all of the time during the impromptu concert.

Miley and Jimmy didn’t seem to draw much attention when they entered the subway platform.

Although, it’s unusual to see to people dressed in cowboy hats, pretty much nothing surprises subway riders.

They set up in the 50th Street station below Rockefeller Center, where the “Tonight” Show tapes.

Miley wore a long, brunette wig and sunglasses. Fallon was dressed the same way and going by the moniker “Bart.”

With a drummer playing a plastic tub and a solo guitarist, they kicked off the impromptu concert with Miley’s favorite “Jolene,” a Dolly Parton cover.

They drew a crowd, probably just on the strength of Miley’s vocals, which were booming.

Oddly, while many may have suspected it was her, no one shouted out her name, or acted like they recognized her while she sang.

Of course, the security detail standing close by was a dead give away, but no matter.

For the second song, her standard “Party in the USA,” Miley and Jimmy ripped off their disguises. The crowd went wild.

By then, the Uptown subway platform was packed with people. Onlookers cheered loudly, sang along and pulled out phones to record the event.

All in all, it was an amazing performance. Miley revealed it was her first time singing in the subway, which often draws musicians who play for contributions.

Check out the video below.