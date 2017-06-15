Elizabeth Banks Gets Dragged By Black Twitter Over Steven Spielberg Diss

Actress Elizabeth Banks got an epic smackdown from black Twitter after she trashed Steven Spielberg for being sexist.

The hilarity ensued after Banks slammed the Oscar-winning director at the Women in Film Crystal + Lucy Awards in Los Angeles this week.

During her speech, Banks—who made her directorial debut in the 2015 film Pitch Perfect 2—dissed Spielberg, claiming he has never made a movie with a female lead.

“I went to ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Jaws’ and every movie Steven Spielberg ever made, and by the way, he has never made a movie with a female lead,” Banks whined. “Sorry, Steven. I don’t mean to call your ass out, but it’s true.”

Banks then harangued attendees at the female-empowerment event to support other women. Like most women, I’m not going to waste 2 hours of my life seeing a mediocre movie just to “support women.” If it sucks, I don’t care who made it or who’s in it.

“Buy a f*cken ticket to a movie with a woman!” Elizabeth nagged. “Take them, give them the experience of seeing amazing women on film.”

While Elizabeth Banks’ shrill feminist advocacy drew applause, black Twitter called her out for ignoring the 1985 film The Color Purple, which Spielberg directed. The Color Purple was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including best picture and best director.

The movie’s FEMALE leads, Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, were also nominated for best actress and best supporting actress. To this day, that movie is the reason Oprah’s favorite color in the whole world is purple.

Elizabeth Banks was immediately accused of dismissing The Color Purple because it was a “black movie” and didn’t feature a white cast. Basically, black Twitter said a movie with African-American female leads doesn’t even register on the radar of someone like Banks because she’s so steeped in her “white privilege.”

So the lesson here is: People in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. And before you accuse someone of an “ism” (racism/sexism), make sure you’re not guilty of it yourself.

When you see all the good people of black twitter dragging elizabeth banks for ignoring The Color Purple pic.twitter.com/o6daY3uEa3 — Taco (@tacosoda) June 15, 2017

I never knew who Elizabeth Banks was until now. I've seen The Color Purple over 1000xs, read the book & seen the play. Who's really the flop pic.twitter.com/OoSd8iUpbC — Red Wine Connoisseur (@imnotawino) June 15, 2017

Does anyone even care about Elizabeth Banks? I assumed she was Earth 1′s Chelsea Handler. Are they two different people? — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) June 15, 2017

Elizabeth Banks is the prime example of a White person who thinks they're woke from the Matrix, but they're still asleep in Inception. — rouge WH staff (@RaisingOneBrow) June 15, 2017

Damn @ElizabethBanks I was truly a fan. "The Color Purple" wasn't a flop just because whiteness wasn't a part. Your privilege is showing. — HighYellaFella (@CharleyBravoJr) June 15, 2017

Others called out Banks’ fake feminism.

You can't call yourself a feminist and not at least understand what The Color Purple means to women. https://t.co/dLxNXwGKAF — keyah bin laden (@kiaspeaks) June 15, 2017

On Thursday afternoon, Banks apologized after being mercilessly trolled on Twitter for 24 hours. And also so she won’t not alienate black movie-goers who keep her rich.