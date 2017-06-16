Shania Twain Blazes Comeback With New Song & Look: Vegetarian Diet Tips

Country music superstar Shania Twain is back with a hot new single and a sizzling new look.

Twain dropped her brand-new song, Life’s About to Get Good, this week, and it’s got everything you’d expect from an upbeat Shania track (audio below).

Life’s About to Get Good is the first new song Twain has dropped in 15 years, and is included on her forthcoming 12-track album, NOW, which drops on September 29.

At 51, Shania Twain looks as fit and fabulous as ever, thanks to a vegetarian diet, Pilates and yoga workouts, Celebrity Health Fitness reported.

Shania, who became vegetarian in 1993, has praised the anti-aging health and weight loss benefits of her plant-based diet, saying it gives her more energy and stamina.

The age-defying effects of vegan and vegetarian diets are no surprise to obesity expert and nutritionist Lindsay Nixon.

A diet of minimally processed foods close to nature — predominantly plants — is associated with health and disease prevention, said Nixon, author of Happy Herbivore Light & Lean.

Health expert and vegetarian chef Jonathan Vine agrees. A vegetarian diet is full of antioxidants which protect the body from age-related damage by free radicals, said Vine, author of Vegetarian Weight Loss.

Other celebrity vegetarians include supermodel Christie Brinkley, who still has a hot bikini body at age 63, as TheImproper previously reported.

Twain has kept a low profile since her devastating divorce in 2008, when her ex-husband (and the father of her 14-year-old son Eja), Mutt Lange, left Shania for her best friend, Marie-Anne Thiébaud.

In a bizarre “wife swap,” Mutt and Marie-Anne now live together. In 2011, Twain married Marie’s ex-husband, Frédéric Thiébaud. Shania said she has finally found happiness with Frederic.