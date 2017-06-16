Deadlocked Bill Cosby Jury Ordered to Deliberate for Fifth Day (video)

fate still hangs in the balance despite four days of jury deliberation in his trial for allegedly sex assaultingin 2005, when she worked at his alma mater Temple University in Philadelphia.

The case essentially pits Cosby’s celebrity against Constand’s credibility, highlighting the problems women face when they confront their perpetrators.

Cosby does not deny having sexual relations with the former director of operations for the Temple women’s basketball team. But he claims the sex was consensual.

Constand alleges she was drugged by Cosby and unable to ward off his advances.

Cosby is a major Temple donor, who visited the school often. He also had a house in Philadelphia.

Prosecutors declined to bring charges when she initially complained to police.

But Montgomery County (Pa) prosecutor Kevin Steele reopened the case in December 2015 and charged Cosbywith one count of aggravated indecent assault, a felony.

According to testimony from her 2005 civil suit, Constand said Cosby invited her to his house. He gave her three blue pills after she complained about being stressed.

He claimed the pills were “herbal medication” to help her relax, she added.

After taking them, she testified, her “knees began to shake, her limbs felt immobile, she felt dizzy and weak and she began to feel only barely conscious.”

Cosby allegedly gave her another drug, led her to a sofa and sexually molested her. After she regained consciousness, Constand said her “clothes and undergarments were in disarray,” according to court papers.

In a deposition from Constand’s 2006 civil suit against the comedian, Cosby admitted he purchased Quaaludes, a powerful sedative, to give to young women he wanted to have sex with. Combined with alcohol, the drug can cause disorientation and loss of muscle control.

As for Constand, he said: “I don’t hear her say anything. And I don’t feel her say anything. And so I continue and I go into the area that is somewhere between permission and rejection. I am not stopped.”

The cornerstone of Cosby’s defense is that Constand is lying. His lawyer asserted they had their “romantic interlude” had been going on for a year.

Of course, the defense also rests on Cosby’s admission of infidelity. He was at the time, and remains, married.

Cosby allegedly assaulted dozens of women over the course of his six-decade career by plying his victims with drugs.

Most of the women refused to pursue charges because of Cosby’s reputation and stature. In many cases, he allegedly offered to help his victims find work in entertainment.

