CELEBRITIES

Miley Cyrus Hyped Pot; Now She's Quit Toking; Hypocrisy Anyone? (Video)

Nobody Smoked As Much As I Did, She Says

By , June 16th, 2017

Miley Cyrus explains why she’s now turned off by pot, after promoting it wildly for the past few years. (Photo: ScreenCap)

Miley Cyrus hyped pot for years on social media, influencing god knows how many teens to try the drug. Now she says she no longer tokes. It’s all part of her new image. But what about everyone else? Thanks for nothing, Miley.

The singer made the revelation on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“I heard, but I don’t know if this is true, but I think it’s true because I didn’t smell anything, did you stop smoking weed?” Jimmy asked.

“I’ve always been very stoned on your shows,” Miley revealed. “Remember the last time I was here I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and a cat. There’s a reason for that. I was high,” she added.

Miley said she kept having a nightmare.

“I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL, for some reason… that I would just get so stoned that I would die,” she said. “Like no one has ever died from weed, but nobody has ever smoked as much as I did.”

Miley also said she was motivated to quit because of her new album, which she called one of the most important records she’s ever made.

Get Miley’s full explanation below. Let us know your thoughts and be sure to follow IM on Twitter for the latest celebrity news.




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

June 16th, 2017 | Tags: , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES

