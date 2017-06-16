Miley Cyrus Hyped Pot; Now She's Quit Toking; Hypocrisy Anyone? (Video)

Miley Cyrus hyped pot for years on social media, influencing god knows how many teens to try the drug. Now she says she no longer tokes. It’s all part of her new image. But what about everyone else? Thanks for nothing, Miley.

The singer made the revelation on the “Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

“I heard, but I don’t know if this is true, but I think it’s true because I didn’t smell anything, did you stop smoking weed?” Jimmy asked.

“I’ve always been very stoned on your shows,” Miley revealed. “Remember the last time I was here I was dressed as a bunny rabbit and a cat. There’s a reason for that. I was high,” she added.

Miley said she kept having a nightmare.

“I had a dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL, for some reason… that I would just get so stoned that I would die,” she said. “Like no one has ever died from weed, but nobody has ever smoked as much as I did.”

Miley also said she was motivated to quit because of her new album, which she called one of the most important records she’s ever made.

