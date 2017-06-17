Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Lopez Rocks Bangin' Bikini Body: Low-Carb Diet and Workout Tips

Gorgeous Mom of Two Turns 48 Next Month

By , June 17th, 2017
jennifer lopez bikini instagram vegan diet workout

Jennifer Lopez’s weight loss secrets are a low-carb diet and cardio exercise. (Instagram)

Superstar Jennifer Lopez flaunted her bangin’ bikini body while vacationing in Antibes this week with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez, who turns 48 in July, looked gorgeous in a white crochet swimsuit as she chilled out on a yacht with the retired New York Yankee.

JLo was photographed soaking in the sun while sporting a ponytail, aviator sunglasses and hoop earrings.

Jennifer and Rodriguez have been dating since March 2017, when the two chanced upon each other at a Los Angeles restaurant.

JLo recounted the meeting on the Ellen DeGeneres show in April (see video):

“I saw him walk by, and afterwards I went outside and for some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and I said, ‘Hi Alex!’” Lopez recalled. “And he’s like ‘Hi! Jennifer!’ and that was it. I mean more stuff happened, but that’s how we met.”

JLo continued: “He texted me and said ‘let’s go out to dinner’ and I said OK.”

Rumors have long swirled that A-Rod had a crush on Lopez for years, but she was either married or dating someone else during that time.

Jennifer and Alex have been happily romancing ever since their chance meeting in L.A., and she couldn’t look more pleased. Jennifer, who broke up with dancer Casper Smart last year, is divorced from singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins.

At 47, Jennifer Lopez is a stone-cold fox, thanks to a low carb diet and fat-blasting Tracy Anderson workouts, as TheImproper has reported.

“Jennifer does the Tracy Anderson Method, which includes muscular structure work and between nine and 13 different exercises,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s workouts with JLo combine high-intensity cardio dance exercise with strength-training using body weight and high repetitions done with small weights (no more than 3 pounds).

I’m gonna lose my job over this brilliant book @lenadunham @jlo #jlotookmybook #backtowork #notthatkindofgirl

A post shared by Tracy Anderson (@tracyandersonmethod) on

Tracy, who also trains Gwyneth Paltrow, revealed her weight loss secrets in her book, Tracy Anderson’s 30-Day Method.

Jennifer Lopez used to follow a vegan diet, but now sticks to a mostly low-carb diet to stay tight and toned.

Low carb diet promote rapid weight loss by inducing the body to burn fat for fuel, said Laura Childs, author of Low Carb High Fat No Hunger Diet.

Laura Childs and her daughter Veronica Childs lost a combined 110 pounds with a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic Paleo diet.

Laura Childs and her daughter Veronica Childs lost a combined 110 pounds with a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic Paleo diet. (Photos: L. Childs)

Laura and her daughter Veronica lost a combined 110 pounds with a low-carb, high-fat ketogenic Paleo diet, as TheImproper previously reported.

Reducing carbs and eating healthy fats suppresses appetite and boosts energy, said obesity expert Maria Emmerich, author of Quick & Easy Ketogenic Cooking.

Other celebrities who have lost weight on a low carb diet include Melissa McCarthy, who lost 75 pounds, and Kim Kardashian, who lost 70 pounds after each of her two pregnancies.




About the Author: Samantha Chang is a politics/lifestyle writer at BizPac Review. You can find her on Twitter @Samantha_Chang.

June 17th, 2017 | Tags: , , , | Category: ENTERTAINMENT

