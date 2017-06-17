Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

CELEBRITIES

Janet Jackson Shapes Up Amid Divorce Spotted at London Court Hearing

Singer Appears Happy, Healthy, Thinner

By , June 17th, 2017
Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson was noticeably thinner at a recent London court appearance in her divorce case. (Photo: Getty)

Janet Jackson was noticeably thinner and apparently in good spirits at a court hearing yesterday (June 16), despite being in the middle of her divorce from estranged husband Wissam Al Mana. A source said she’s shaping up for her next tour.

Jackson’s appearance in court was one of the few times she’s been seen in public since her dramatic split.

“Janet was in a great mood. She was happy and hugging and kissing her legal team as she left the court house,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

She was accompanied by her brother Randi, her assistant and her lawyers.

Janet Jackson said her weight fluctuated constantly because she was an emotional over-eater who ate when she got depressed. (Photos: Instagram, Celebrity Health Fitness)

Jackson and Al Mana have one child together, five-month-old son Eissa. She revealed her pregnancy last year, just two weeks before her 50th birthday.

So far, the split appears to be amicable. “Janet hates mess just like Michael [Jackson] did and would have preferred to keep the split as quiet as possible … She couldn’t stay in the marriage,” the source said.

“Janet really trusts Wissam and he trusts her. She and Wissam are working together to co-parent. They have a strong friendship,” the source added.

“There is no fighting between them. They are very disciplined and the baby is already on a strict schedule.”

Wissam is a Qatari business magnate who is the executive director of Al Mana Group, which has holdings mostly in the Middle East.

But he lives mostly in London, where Janet is expected to remain as well to help nurture her infant son.

Janet secretly married the billionaire businessman in 2012. She was frequently photographed wearing traditional Muslim garb, covered from head to foot. (See Video Here)




Keith Girard

June 17th, 2017

