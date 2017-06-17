Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave Real Madrid? Clubs Salivate Over Rumors

Rumors are swirling that soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is considering leaving Real Madrid after prosecutors in Spain sued him for tax evasion.

Spanish authorities claim the Portuguese forward owes nearly $16.5 million in unpaid taxes over a three-year period.

Cristiano is reportedly furious about the charges, saying it has soured his desire to stay with Real Madrid, which he joined in 2009 after playing for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009.

Not surprisingly, sources told Portuguese daily A Bola that Real Madrid executives are doing all they can to keep Ronaldo happy.

At age 32, Cristiano is still at the top of his game. Earlier this month, Ronaldo led Madrid to its second straight Champions League title. Ronaldo signed a new contract with the Spanish football club in November 2016 that extends until 2021.

Not surprisingly, football clubs across Europe are salivating at the mere possibility that they could acquire CR7, but it’s highly unlikely Madrid would let their top star slip through its fingers, especially over a measly $16.5 million.

Cristiano is known for his super-human discipline and work ethic, with colleagues saying he’s always the first to show up for practice and the last to leave.

CR7 enjoys the off season by relaxing with his son, family and girlfriend, but follows a strict diet and exercise routine during the soccer season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fitness secrets are a high-protein diet and exercise sessions that include cardio workouts, weight training and soccer, as TheImproper previously reported.

The 6-foot-1 Ronaldo, who weighs 176 pounds, said his health and fitness secrets include the following:

1. Learn to train your mind as well as your body. Mental strength is just as important as physical strength and will help you achieve your goals.

2. Proper sleep is really important for getting the most out of training. I go to bed early and get up early, especially before matches. Sleep helps muscles recover which is really important.

3. Mix it up. I recommend a combination of cardio (running and rowing) and weight training to ensure that workouts target all areas of the body and increase both strength and stamina. It also helps to keep it interesting.

4. High intensity is important to get your blood pumping and to increase stamina. We do a lot of sprinting drills in training and they can be incorporated into your workout whether you are in the gym or outdoors. Try and add it to every workout you do.

5. Cardio sessions are also key for building up endurance and stamina, and to stay trim. Try to do periods of around 30 minutes, increasing the number of sessions as you get stronger.

In 2009, Cristiano made international headlines when United agreed to sell him to Real Madrid for a stunning $131 million transfer fee, making him the most expensive player in European football history.

Despite his success, Cristiano still has a burning ambition to constantly improve his game and has no intention of resting on his laurels. “I want to get better and better,” he said. “My ambition is huge.”

CR7’s legendary self-discipline and work ethic is detailed in the book, Cristiano Ronaldo: The Rise of a Winner.