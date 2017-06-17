Ed Henry Book '42 Faith' Touts Message of Hope and Hard Work

Ed Henry, the White House correspondent for Fox News, has written a bestselling book. And surprise, surprise, it’s got nothing to do with politics!

Henry chronicles the life of legendary baseball icon Jackie Robinson, who was the first black baseball player in the Major Leagues. Robinson’s MLB debut ended 60 years of segregation in professional baseball, making him an historical figure for the ages.

Even if you’re not a baseball fan, Henry says there are many important life lessons to glean from his book, 42 Faith: The Rest of the Jackie Robinson Story.

“42 Faith” isn’t just about baseball, but about how Robinson unspeakable obstacles to become a trailblazing civil rights hero.

Robinson leaned on his faith in God and inner strength to prevail over racist taunts and humiliating personal attacks to play the game that’s known as America’s pastime.

“In short, we see a side of Jackie Robinson that reminds me of why I am proud to be an American,” Ed Henry wrote on FoxNews.com. “What really drove me to write this book was listening to the hopeful message that Robinson delivered in his final days, even after all the struggles he faced on the road to integrating baseball, from people shouting racial epithets from the stadium seats to others literally threatening to gun him down.”

In a powerful church sermon Robinson gave in 1967, Jackie spoke with gratitude — not bitterness — about the struggles he overcame in his career and life.

“The good Lord has showered blessings upon me,” Robinson said, “This country and its people, black and white, have been good to me.”

Despite being a civil rights hero, Jackie Robinson disapproved of dependence on welfare and other government assistance. That’s not surprising coming from a self-made man who pulled himself up by his bootstraps to succeed in competitive sports.

“I think the black man is just a little [weary] of this constant talk of ‘helping’ him,” Robinson said. “To a large degree, the poverty programs have fallen flat on their face, coming to resemble just some more handouts, a cut higher than welfare. God helps mankind, but he helps those who help themselves.”

Jackie Robinson died at age 53 due to complications from heart disease and diabetes, but his legacy will endure forever. During his short life, he fulfilled the promise of something he once said: “A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.”