Ed Sheeran, Lorde Top iHeartRadio Awards, Even Justin Bieber Scored

Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Drake were among the top stars to win international awards at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards show last night in Toronto. Camila Cabello was named best new international artist.
Even Canadian native Justin Bieber took home an award for Fan Fav Artist or Group.
Sheeran won for Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group, for his efforts over the last 12 months, and Drake took home the Most Buzzworthy Canadian award.
The rapper also won the iHeart Canadian Single of the Year award for his track “One Dance,” which featured Wizkid and Kyla.
Meanwhile, Niall Horan was named Fan Fave International Artist or Group, and he performed on stage.
Cabello, Lorde, Imagine Dragons, Iggy Azalea, DNCE and other artists also rocked the house.
Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara were hosts for the evening–next stop the Golden Globes? That awards show can use some help.
Cabello, 20, was a surprise winner of the night. She went solo after leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016.
Check out the full list of winners below.
