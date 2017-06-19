Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

MUSIC

Ed Sheeran, Lorde Top iHeartRadio Awards, Even Justin Bieber Scored

Iggy Azalea, Imagine Dragons Rock House

June 19th, 2017

Camila Cabello, formerly with girl band Fifth Harmony, won the best new international artist award at the iHeart Much Music Video Music Awards last night in Toronto. (Photo: BangShowbiz)

Ed Sheeran, Lorde and Drake were among the top stars to win international awards at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards show last night in Toronto. Camila Cabello was named best new international artist.

Even Canadian native Justin Bieber took home an award for Fan Fav Artist or Group.

Sheeran won for Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group, for his efforts over the last 12 months, and Drake took home the Most Buzzworthy Canadian award.

The rapper also won the iHeart Canadian Single of the Year award for his track “One Dance,” which featured Wizkid and Kyla.

Meanwhile, Niall Horan was named Fan Fave International Artist or Group, and he performed on stage.

Cabello, Lorde, Imagine Dragons, Iggy Azalea, DNCE and other artists also rocked the house.

Joe Jonas and Alessia Cara were hosts for the evening–next stop the Golden Globes? That awards show can use some help.

Cabello, 20, was a surprise winner of the night. She went solo after leaving Fifth Harmony in December 2016.

Check out the full list of winners below.

2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards Winners
Video of the Year:
‘R.E.D.’ – A Tribe Called Red f. Yasiin Bey, Narcy & Black Bear

Best Post-Production:
‘Seeing Double’ – Sleepy Tom f. Tonye

Best EDM/Dance Video:
‘Venus Fly’ – Grimes f. Janelle Monae

Best Pop Video:
‘Mercy’ – Shawn Mendes

Best Rock/Alternative Video:
‘In A World Possessed By The Human Mind’ – The Tragically Hip

Best Hip Hop Video:
‘Picasso Leaning’ – Tasha The Amazon

Best Muchfact Video:
‘Acid Test’ – River Tiber

Most Buzzworthy International Artist or Group:
Ed Sheeran

Best New Canadian Artist:
PARTYNEXTDOOR

Best New International Artist:
Camila Cabello

iHeartRADIO Canadian Single of the Year:
‘One Dance’ – Drake

iHeartRadio International Artist of the Year
Lorde

iHeartRadio International Duo or Group of the Year:
Imagine Dragons

Fan Fave Video:
‘Knocking At The Door’ – Arkells

Fan Fave International Artist or Group
Niall Horan

Fan Fave Artist or Group:
Justin Bieber

Fan Fave Much Creator:
YouTwoTV




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

MUSIC

