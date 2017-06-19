Breaking News, Gossip, Pop Culture, Arts, Music, Theater, Film&TV, Fashion, Events | TheImproper.com

CELEBRITIES

Carrie Fisher Drug Binge Preceded Her Death, Autopsy Report Finds

Heroin, Cocaine, Ecstasy In System--Report

By , June 19th, 2017

Carrie Fisher, pictured here in her best known role as Princess Leia from ‘Star Wars’ had a pharmacopoeia of drugs in her system when she died., a new report says. (Photo: Studio)

Carrie Fisher was likely binging on heroin, cocaine and ecstasy before suffering a heart attack last December while on a flight from London to LA. All three drugs, plus others, were found in her system, according to an autopsy report.

Fisher, who gained iconic film status as Princess Leia in the early “Star Wars” movies, suffered with drug addictions most of her life.

Fisher passed on Dec. 27, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The report officially attributed her death to sleep apnea.

But Fisher, 60, had a virtual cornucopia of drugs in her system both legal and illegal. They included prescribed drugs Abilify, Prozac and Lamictol.

Also found was Oxycodone, which she somehow obtained illegally.

Mixing heroin and cocaine is commonly known as a speedball. Heroin is a depressive, while cocaine is s stimulant.

It’s a potentially deadly combination and has led to the death of such celebrities as “Saturday Night Live” comic John Belushi.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it,” said daughter Billie Lourd in a statement over the weekend.

Click Here for More on This Story




About the Author: Keith Girard is Editor and Pubilsher of TheImproper, New York City’s cutting edge arts, entertainment pop culture and lifestyle Web magazine. Before that, he was editor-in-chief of Billboard magazine and a reporter for the Washington Post among other media positions.

June 19th, 2017 | Tags: , , , , , , , , , | Category: CELEBRITIES

