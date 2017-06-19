Carrie Fisher Drug Binge Preceded Her Death, Autopsy Report Finds

Carrie Fisher was likely binging on heroin, cocaine and ecstasy before suffering a heart attack last December while on a flight from London to LA. All three drugs, plus others, were found in her system, according to an autopsy report.

Fisher, who gained iconic film status as Princess Leia in the early “Star Wars” movies, suffered with drug addictions most of her life.

Fisher passed on Dec. 27, four days after suffering cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The report officially attributed her death to sleep apnea.

But Fisher, 60, had a virtual cornucopia of drugs in her system both legal and illegal. They included prescribed drugs Abilify, Prozac and Lamictol.

Also found was Oxycodone, which she somehow obtained illegally.

Mixing heroin and cocaine is commonly known as a speedball. Heroin is a depressive, while cocaine is s stimulant.

It’s a potentially deadly combination and has led to the death of such celebrities as “Saturday Night Live” comic John Belushi.

“My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life. She ultimately died of it,” said daughter Billie Lourd in a statement over the weekend.