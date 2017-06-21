Southern Sex: College Beauty Queen Sex Tape Goes Viral; Revenge Porn?

A former beauty queen at Southern University in Baton Rouge, LA, is reportedly starring in a sex tape leaked to a porn site. Here’s the kicker: her partner is allegedly the school’s vice chancellor, described as a deeply religious married man.

The beauty queen has been identified in local media as Shanice Sam, who formally reigned as Miss Southern University.

Her online lover is allegedly Brandon Dumas, the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs, according to media reports.

Sam is reportedly a grad student and works in the school’s Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, which Dumas oversees.

The video surfaced on a porn site and was quickly removed after the participants got wind of it. The question is, who leaked it?

And, why would a married man having an affair make a sex tape?

Neither party has confirmed they are the subjects in the tape. The situation is further complicated because both of the alleged trysters work at the traditionally African-American college.

So far, the University is taking the matter “very seriously.”

“Because of implications that a cyber-crime may have occurred, we take matters like this very seriously,” it said in a statement.

It is our aim to provide a positive environment that is conducive to learning for our students and one that is supportive of faculty and staff in carrying out the University’s mission.”

“To that end, we advise and caution our students and employees on the importance of data security as well as the ramifications of their conduct on social media,” it added.

A University spokesman refused to confirm the names of those involved claiming they have “no comment on personnel matters because of privacy,” according to local news station WAFB.com.

Oddly, the incident has drawn a strong rebuke from Sonja B. Norwood, the mother of R&B singer Brandy, real name Brandy Rayana Norwood.

Sonja’s connection to the school is unknown, but it must be significant. Her umbrage at the scandal is going viral as well.

“We demand the university administration and board act today,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “The reputation of the university is at stake.’

Norwood accuses the school administration is overlooking the incident and trying to “sweep it under the rug,” because of personal relationships among university administrators.

Reportedly it’s not a violation of university policy for staff members to have consensual sex.

Footnote: Don’t bother searching for the video. The porn site reports that it has been taken down.

