See How a Rockefeller Really Lived; Mansion for Sale at $32.5M (Photos!)

David Rockefeller, the last of a family dynasty that extends back to the Gilded Age, passed away in March at 101 and has estate is rapidly being liquidated. His stately Upper East Side mansion is the latest to hit the market.

The house sale follows by a week an announcement of an auction by Christie’s to liquidate the scion’s extensive art, furniture and decorative objects.

The East 65th Street townhouse has hit the market for $32.5 million. Despite the princely sum, the property is priced to sell at around $3,324 a square foot, not counting the basement at 2,465 square feet.

A Georgian Style Mansion Beyond Opulent

By Manhattan standards, the 9,777-square-foot Georgian-style mansion beyond opulent and one of the very few that are 40-feet wide.

Among its features are a garden planted with mature silver birch trees and shrubs with a moss and brick-paved terrace providing lush green views from inside the home.

Arched windows, ornamental cast-iron entry gates and window guards along with the reddish brick exterior add a stately and welcoming entrance to the mansion, according to listing agent Brown Harris Stevens.

New York financier, railroad and real estate magnate Adrian Iselin commissioned the construction of the house in 1924. Rockefeller and wife Margaret purchased the property in 1948.

In the 1970s, the Rockefellers hired noted architect Mott Schmidt and thoroughly redesigned the interior, but stayed true to its Georgian style.

In all, the house has eight bedrooms and eleven baths, formal dining and living rooms, a sitting room with garden access, a library, eight fireplaces and a large wine vault.

Six additional rooms are set aside for staff and the house has an elevator.

The Rockefellers raised six children at the house and entertained lavishly. His wife died in 1996.

David was the youngest of six children of John D. Rockefeller, Jr., the son of 19th century magnate John D. Rockefeller, founder of Standard Oil.

David stayed out of the spotlight and spent most of his career as chairman and chief executive of the Chase Manhattan Bank.

But he was well known for his philanthropic efforts and his extensive collection of art.

Listing agents are Mary Rutherfurd, Paula Del Nunzio and Leslie Coleman of Brown Harris Stevens in New York City.

